Michigan State hockey narrowly misses NCAA tournament field





Michigan State hockey’s inaugural season under coach Adam Nightingale produced some stunning results and saw an injection of new life and hope into the program’s fanbase. But the Spartans just fell short of their goal of making the NCAA Tournament. MSU (18-18-2) finished 16 hours in the final Pairwise ranking, two spots off the field’s last major berth. The tournament field will be officially announced on Sunday evening. The Spartans finished in fifth place in the Big Ten, just four points from second place. MSU was able to work its way into the NCAA field after winning a series of first-round conference tournaments on the road at Notre Dame. The Spartans probably would have been in the field if they could have won in the Big Ten semifinals over No. 1 Minnesota. However, after MSU took an early 1–0 lead, the Gophers rolled up the last five goals of the game, nearly sidelining the Spartans. MSU still had a slim chance of sneaking into the NCAA 16-team field if some results fell in favor of the Spartans in other conference tournaments. But after all the dust settled, MSU finished 16th in the Pairwise, with the cut line at 14, narrowly leaving the Spartans looking in on the outside. In the end, the Atlantic Hockey conference tournament winner, Canisius, and the ECAC conference tournament winner, Colgate, both earned automatic bids while outside the top 16 in the Pairwise, pushing out MSU and Alaska and taking their spots . MSU’s fifth-place Big Ten finish was its highest since the conference began in 2013. This MSU team was also the first to reach the 100-goal mark in a season since 2011–12. MSU’s Nightingale freshman staff and assistants Jared DeMichiel and Mike Towns were able to tap unprecedented potential in a pair of returning players and transfers. Senior forward Jagger Joshua led the team in goals with 13 after a previous career four. Transfer goaltender Dylan St. Cyr started all but one game for the Spartans and posted a career-best tally. Their performances earned them honorable mention All-Big Ten selections. However, the highest jump came from senior forward Nico Muller, who finished the season with nine goals and 25 assists for a team-high 34 points. It was an increase of 28 points from his junior season. Muller announced last week that he will use his extra year of eligibility and return to the Spartans for a fifth season. I’ve always been proud to be a Spartan and I’m really excited about the chance to come back next season and help our team take another step, Mller said. I am very much looking forward to next season with Coach Nightingale, the staff and my teammates. Muller had 14 points in his last 11 games and scored two goals and had an assist in MSU’s decisive win at Notre Dame. MSU will likely be back on the transfer portal this off-season as Nightingale and company look to build on the momentum this season has generated. Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

