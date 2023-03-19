Cowgirls Sweep OSU Mizuno Classic





Next game: North Texas 3/22/2023 | 6:00 PM CT March 22 (Wednesday) / 6 p.m. CT North Texas History STILL WATER The Oklahoma State softball team completed its win of the OSU Mizuno Classic with a 9-4 victory against the UCF Knights on Sunday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, OSU improved to 25-2, while UCF fell to 18-16. In the circle for the Cowgirl, All-American Kelly Maxwell was called up for her second start of the weekend and her 10th of the season. The redshirt-senior lefty threw 5.0 innings and struckout nine batters in her eighth win of the season. For its 20th game this season and fourth in a row, Oklahoma State was first in the run column. Micaela Wark shot a sacrifice fly into left warning lane, deep enough to score Rachel Becker from third, giving the Cowgirls an early 1-0 lead after the first. UCF’s Shannon Doherty responded with a home run in the top of the second to tie the game; to that point, the Cowgirls held opponents scoreless for 26 straight innings. The Knights increased their lead to 3-1 with another solo shot in the top of the third, followed by a basesloaded walk in the fourth. OSU reclaimed the lead in the 3-run fourth inning. Morgan Wynne counted a basesloaded walk to score Kiley Naomi , Katelyn Carwile scored Taylor Tuk via fielder’s choice and Claire Tim shot an RBI double to center left to score Kate Lott . In the fifth, Kiley Naomi launched her seventh home run of the year over the left field wall; a three-run jack that gave the Cowgirls a 7-3 lead. Entering relief in the sixth, freshman Kyra Aycock pitched 1.2 innings and struckout a pair of Knights batters. The Knights scored another run in their half of the sixth with a Jada Cody RBI single to trim the OSU lead, 7-4. After recording her first career hit on Friday, Scotland David entered the game as a pinch hitter and rocked her first career home run off the Cowgirl Stadium scoreboard to score a pair of runs and put the game out of reach for UCF. Ivy Roseberry came in the circle in the top of the seventh inning for the final out of the game. Next for Oklahoma State is a midweek home game with North Texas on Wednesday, followed by the Big 12 Conference opening series with Baylor March 24-26 in Stillwater.

