



SEATTLE – The Seattle sports scene will be home to a different franchise and sport as the Orcas will represent the Emerald City in major league cricket (MLC). Seattle becomes one of six U.S. cities to have a team in the MLC, alongside Dallas, San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The Seattle Orcas lead investor group consists of Satya Nadella (Chairman and CEO of Microsoft), Sanjay Parthasarathy (a former senior executive at Microsoft and Avalara), Soma Somasegar (CEO of Madrona Ventures), Samir Bodas (Co-Founder and CEO, Icertis) , and Ashok Krishnamurthi (Managing Partner, GreatPoint Ventures). Nadella and Somasegar are also part of the Seattle Sounders FC ownership group. We are super excited to bring world-class cricket to the Pacific Northwest, which has a vibrant and passionate community of cricket and sports fans, Somasegar said in a prepared statement. The Orcas name and the team’s colors are a tribute to our local community that helped build that spirit of support. We are excited to partner with Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR Group to help us launch this summer with the strongest team possible. The team’s crest prominently features an orca, a symbol of the West Coast for thousands of years, according to the Georgia Strait Alliance, as the animal has been a symbol of belief systems, art and storytelling for many local indigenous peoples. Still, the franchise made sure there was a light green pinnacle, a through line connecting all the sports teams around the Puget Sound region. The Puget Sound is home to four species of killer whales. According to data from February 2021, the Southern resident The killer whale population has dropped to just 75, while the northern killer whale population has grown to around 240-260. Biggs killer whales population increases to about 400 whales while there are about 300 Offshore killer whales still in the region. We see America as the new frontier for global cricket growth, and the Pacific Northwest presents us with an incredible opportunity to bring GMR Sports resources to the region and help the Seattle Orcas build a team that will compete for championships, said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, managing director and CEO of GMR Group, co-owner of Delhi Capitals. The first-ever player draw for the Major League Cricket Twenty20 tournament will take place March 19 at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, with the tournament starting in July. While Seattle will not host games during its debut season, the Seattle Orcas are working with King County and the City of Bellevue to build a Cricket Community Park. Included in the construction would be a 20-acre facility intended to house up to 6,000 people for future Seattle Orcas games and other cricket events. Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport after soccer and attracts a total global audience of over 2.5 billion viewers. Seattle has had previous spells with professional cricket, including the formation of the 2021 Seattle Thunderbolts, a local team that competed in the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship. The tournament saw 27 teams in 21 U.S. cities compete in more than 200 games over a 10-week period during the summer of 2021. This article was originally published by MyNorthwest. 2023 Cox Media Group

