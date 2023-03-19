Person in custody in shooting outside hookah lounge near Temple University; 3 women injured





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police have taken a person of interest into custody following a shooting that left several people injured outside a hookah lounge near the Temple University campus. Investigators say the shooting occurred before 3 a.m. Sunday outside the Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge on the 1000 block of Diamond Street. The lounge is located under an off-campus apartment building and across the street from the football team’s practice facility. Officials say the man was kicked out of the hookah lounge by security when he drew his gun. The security guard at the scene shot him, hitting him on the left side. The man was able to fire his gun and shoot three women in the lounge. Police say all three are in stable condition and none of them were students at Temple University. Officers say the man is a person of interest in the case and is currently in custody. “Just another day I guess. You know, it’s happening around here,” said Pablo Rouco, a sophomore. SEE ALSO: Crime Data: How Safe Are Students Leaving Campus in Philadelphia? The university says both Temple and Philadelphia police responded to gunfire. “I heard it when I woke up this morning, but I don’t know, I’ve never really felt unsafe on campus,” said Aldrich Solomon, a senior who lives in Apex on Diamond, the apartment building where the shooting took place. occurred. This is the latest shooting in a series of violent crimes on or around campus. On Friday afternoon, police arrested a man who took a loaded gun to Morgan Hall. Thursday night, a 25-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing on 12th Street and Diamond Street. RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker In February, Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was killed while patrolling the neighborhood around campus. “My mother always sends the Keep Us Safe TU messages and says: ‘What are we going to do? Can you switch?’ And I’m like, ‘We’ve just come this far, and I really like the friends I’ve made here,'” said Jaimie Harley, a sophomore. “And it just sucks that we have to walk around feeling unsafe all the time.” As Temple’s community deals with crime, the faculty union considers a no-confidence vote in the university leadership, including President Jason Wingard. “It’s just such a violent city and I don’t know if the leadership really has much to do with it. If someone else were in President Wingard’s position, what could you do differently?’ said Colby Duffy, a junior. “Is this safe for me here? And I love Temple and I love going to school here, but it’s not worth dying, you know? Or getting shot,” said Natalie Green, a sophomore. The Action News Investigative Team dug into crime data in the city of Philadelphia to find out how safe students are when they leave campus. You can read more about our findings here.

