No. 48 Women’s Tennis Drops close to No. 16 Wisconsin





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 48 Penn State women’s tennis team (9-9) fell to No. 16 Wisconsin (13-3), 4-2, in a Big Ten game. DOUBLE Sofia Czechlystova And Carla Girbau defeated No. 54 ranked doubles duo Ava Markham and Maria Sholokhova, 6-0, to give the Nittany Lions a game advantage toward the double. Alexandra Nielsen And Yvonne Zuffova fell in their match against Xinyu Cai and Alina Mukhortova to allow the badgers to tie the matches. Ioana Gheorghita And Alina Lebedev won their game 6-3 and thus took the double point for Blauw-Wit. SINGLE Wisconsin struck first in singles matches with Yvonne Zuffova fell in her match against No. 104 Maria Sholokhova, 6–1, 6–2. After winning her first set, No. 43 Sofia Czechlystova eventually fell to No. 56 Ava Markham1-6, 6-4, 6-2. Ioana Gheorghita faced a loss in a closely fought against Alina Mukhortova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Olivia Dorner fell to No. 107 Xinyu Cai, 6-2, 6-3. Carla Girbau had a comeback win against Taylor Cataldi after dropping her first set, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Alexandra Nielsens game was left unfinished against Charmaine Seah with a score of 6-3, 3-1 when it retired. RESULTS No. 16 Wisconsin 4, No. 48 Penn State 2 Double result Sofia Czechlystova / Carla Girbau (PSU) final. No. 54 Ava Markham/Maria Sholokhova (WIS) 6-0 Xinyu Cai/Alina Mukhortova (WIS) defeated. Alexandra Nielsen / Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) 6-2 Ioana Gheorghita / Alina Lebedev (PSU) final. Charmaine Seah/Taylor Cataldi (WIS) 6-3 Order of completion: 1, 2, 3 Singles results No. 56 Ava Markham (WIS) defeats. No. 43 Sofia Czechlystova (PSU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 No. 104 Maria Sholokhova (WIS) defeated. Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) 6-1, 6-2 Alina Mukhortova (WIS) defeated. Ioana Gheorghita (PSU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Carla Girbau (PSU) final. Taylor Cataldi (WIS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 No. 107 Xinyu Cai (WIS) def. Olivia Dorner (PSU) 6-2, 6-3 Charmaine Seah (WIS) vs. Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) 6-3, 3-1, unfinished Order of completion: 2, 1, 3, 5, 4 NEXT ONE The Penn State women’s tennis team will play the Big Ten at home on Sunday, March 26 at 11 a.m. against Indiana. Keep up with the Penn State women’s tennis team at GoPSUsports.com. Follow our Instagram for ongoing updates throughout the year@pennstatewtennisand Twitter@pennstateWTEN.

