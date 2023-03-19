Sports
Free: Watch Ohio State Women’s Hockey vs. Wisconsin live in national championship game (3/19/23)
COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State women’s hockey can secure its second straight national championship as it faces Wisconsin in this season’s championship game on Sunday. Puck drop from Duluth, Minn., is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern.
WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers.
The Buckeyes earned their spot in the championship game after knocking out Northeastern 3-0 on Friday. Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 3–2 in overtime to win the other national semifinal.
What: 2023 NCAA Division I women’s hockey national championship game.
WHO: Wisconsin (28-10-2) vs. Ohio State (33-5-2).
When: Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Time: 4 p.m. East.
Where: AMSOIL Arena, Duluth.
TV: ESPNU.
Cable channel finder: AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimal/Altice, send, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.
Live streams: fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers.
announcers: Clay Matvick, AJ Mlezcko and Hillary Knight.
Read what Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com had ahead of the National Semifinal victory vs. Northeastern wrote about OSU’s push for back-to-back titles.
The number 1 team in the country, the defending champion, the new enemy for everyone else… that group of players and coaches were looking for a memory last week. Emma Maltais found it in a 5 year old video and shared it with everyone, forwarding that memory to this team of the moment.
It was the Ohio State women’s hockey team’s response to earning its first NCAA Tournament bid in the 2018 season, when Maltais was a freshman and coach Nadine Muzerall was in her sophomore season turning the tumultuous program she inherited into these tough champions. looking for more.
To see how pure and exciting and how much surprise and how excited we were, I think it’s really important not to forget that, Maltais said, and to take that motivation into every game.
Ohio State women’s hockey players are motivated. But they are not wide-eyed or naive. They are not new. They are not pure. They are tough and purposeful, they are angry at every loss and confident in every victory. They are on top and not afraid to say it, and chase and are not afraid to show it. They are the best team in the country and they will be looking for some rare air in Ohio State Sports Women’s Frozen Four in Duluth, Minnesota, this weekend.
In Ohio State Sports history, the Buckeyes have won 39 national titles. That’s eight claimed by the football team in the bowl and playoff systems, then 31 NCAA championships in baseball, men’s basketball, fencing, men’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s outdoor track, rowing, men’s swimming, men’s volleyball, wrestling and, thanks to last season, women’s hockey .
Football, fencing, men’s golf and men’s gymnastics have multiple titles, but never repeated. The only repeat champions in OSU history are men’s volleyball (2016-2017), rowing (2013-2015), and men’s swimming (1945-47, 1949-50, 1954-56). Women’s hockey, a mediocre afterthought for 17 seasons when Muzerall was hired just before the 2016/17 season after the previous two coaches struggled, is trying to join that list.
Actually, try crabs. Maybe push. To fight. offensive.
If you don’t like women’s college hockey, think of it this way: Ohio State women’s hockey is Georgia football. New at the top, no plans to go anywhere and looking for back-to-back national titles. Not that it will be easy. Muzerall knows it’s going to be a fight. She also knows if anyone beats the Buckeyes — No. 5 Northeastern takes the first shot on Friday, with No. 2 Minnesota and Wisconsin in the other half — they’ll have to beat the Buckeyes cold.
For team caps, jerseys or other equipment:
Visit Fanatics, Lids, Champ Sports, Dick’s sporting goods And New Age.
