Fouratt propels Pirates to ninth place in the Low Country





HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC Graduated student Sarah Fouratt (Santa Maria, California) shot a 4-over-par, 76, on Sunday to lift the Seton Hall women’s golf team to a ninth-place finish at the Low Country Intercollegiate. Fouratt had a pair of birdies and 11 pars to fuel her great final round. Before the tournament, she tied for 28e place with a 16-over-par, 84-76-160. As a team, the Pirates shot a 33-over-par, 321 in the final round. Before the tournament, The Hall tied with Samford for ninth place with a 62-over-par, 317-321-638. Quinnipiac won the team title with 43-over-par. Golfers have had to deal with high winds and bad weather throughout the tournament, which is why scores were higher across the field. The Pirates’ best individual performance for the tournament was Ludovica Busetto (Padova, Italy). The senior had 11 pars today on her way to a 7-over-par, 79. Before the tournament, she posted 10e among 105 individual golfers with a 10-over-par, 75-79-154. UNC Asheville’s Madyson Gold and Elon’s Annabelle Ackroyd tied for the individual title with 4-over-par. Junior Geneva Zavagli (Rome, Italy) shot a 10-over-par, 82, on Sunday. Before the tournament, she tied for 37e place with a 17-over-par, 79-82-161. sophomore Ana Sarrias Pro (Cadiz, Spain) finished her final round with a 14-over-par, 86, on Sunday. For the two-round event, she was 21-over-par with a 79-86-165. freshman Anne Sophie Ekman (Copenhagen, Denmark) shaved 12 strokes off her first-round score to finish with an 8-over-par, 80, in the final round. Before the tournament, she was 28-over-par with a 92-80-172. Compete as an individual, freshman Lara Todorovic (Belgrade, Serbia) also finished the tournament at 28-over-par. For her final round, she shot a 12-over-par, 84. Todorovic was 28-over-par with an 88-84-172 for the weekend. Tournament details:

LOW COUNTRY INTERCOLLEGIATE

Host: Wofford College

Place: Hilton Head Island, SC

Class: Moss Creek Golf Club (South Course)

Vitals course: Par-72, 6,009 yards

Dates: March 17-19, 2023 THE COURSE: Golf at Moss Creek Golf Club is a testament to the early greatness of Tom Fazio, who designed the entire Devils Elbow complex, both the south and north 18-hole courses. Each is lined with beautiful oaks and tall airy pines, giving way to fragrant salt marshes. The layouts of Moss Creek Golf Club are best described as a lowland golf landscape accentuated by large ponds and tributaries with tidal salt marshes on the edges. Golfers pause to watch alligators sunning themselves on the banks, egrets and circling hawks or eagles, and even a family of wild turkeys silently passing by. THE FIELD: In addition to Seton Hall and host Wofford, the field included 17 other schools: Appalachian State, Citadel, Columbia, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville Longwood, Presbyterian, Quinnipiac, Richmond, Samford, UNC Greensboro, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, USC Beaufort, West -Michigan and Winthrop. NEXT ONE: Seton Hall returns to tournament play for three rounds of golf at the Georgia State Invitational, March 27-28, at Rivermont Golf Club in John’s Creek, Georgia. 2023 LOW COUNTRY INTERCOLLEGIATE – Team Scores Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR T1 UNC Asheville 311 — 309 620 +44 T1 Quinnipiac 317 — 303 620 +44 3 Elon 312 — 315 627 +51 T4 Preybyterian College 327 — 306 633 +57 T4 Jacksonville 318 — 315 633 +57 6 Colombia 316 — 319 635 +59 T7 USC Upstate 321 — 315 636 +60 T7 Richmond 328 — 308 636 +60 T9 SETON ROOM 317 — 321 638 +62 T9 Samford 323 — 315 638 +62 11 UNC Greensboro 322 — 320 642 +66 12 Longwood 332 — 311 643 +67 13 Western Michigan 327 — 321 648 +72 14 Gardner-Webb 330 — 319 649 +73 15 Wofford 333 — 326 659 +83 16 Appalachian state 336 — 326 662 +86 17 Winthrop 336 — 339 675 +99 18 USC Beaufort 357 — 345 702 +126 19 Citadel 372 — 338 710 +134

