The Dutch return to international cricket after World Cup success





How do you build on your best year yet? Scott Edwards and his Dutch teammates will face that question as they return to international cricket next week with three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe and two against South Africa. The Netherlands comes after a memorable T20 World Cup held in Australia last October where they not only qualified for the Super 12s stage, but also defeated Zimbabwe and South Africa. Finishing in the top four of their group also qualified them for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is hosted by the USA and the West Indies. On the ODI front, the Dutch last year hosted heavyweight opponents the West Indies, England and Pakistan in a series of three matches each in Amsterdam and Rotterdam in what was their biggest home summer, but have not played an ODI since. Despite recent history, this is the first Dutch tour to Zimbabwe for a bilateral series facilitated by the World Cup Super League. The two sides played their first ever ODI series in 2019 in Deventer where the Dutch triumphed 2-0 before the Zimbabweans triumphed in a super over to square off the T20I series in Rotterdam. The side landed in Harare on Friday afternoon after an intense two-week training camp in Cape Town, where they also faced counties Northamptonshire and Yorkshire. While neither team is in contention for direct qualification for the ODI World Cup in India at the end of the year, the series is not wholly devoid of context. The three-match series promises both sides a chance to refine their preparation for the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June and July. Qualifications We had the T20 World Cup qualifiers here so we should know the conditions pretty well, said veteran middle-class batsman Tom Cooper, who returned to the Dutch set-up last year after a seven-year hiatus in pursuit of opportunities in Australia. We’ll be back for the qualifiers, but as we saw last summer, we’re going to play matches at a level that the Dutch have seen very little over the years. There isn’t much in these games in terms of qualification, but it’s another chance for a fairly young team to grow as cricketers and come to believe that all the hard work they put in is paying off. While the hosts have assembled a full squad that includes Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Ryan Burl, the Dutch will have to do without their leading all-rounder Bas de Leede, who suffered a heel injury during a pre-season training camp with Durham. coaches However, they are boosted by the return of Roelof van Der Merwe, with the all-rounder set to play his first ODI since November 2021. The series will be guided by a new set of coaches as permanent head coach Ryan Cook fulfills his commitments in the Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ryan van Niekerk, his colleague at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy, will assist him with former Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo and former South African international Heino Kuhn. The three ODIs will be played on March 21, 23 and 25 at the Harare Sports Club. Selection: Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Colin Ackermann, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O Dowd, Vikram Singh.

