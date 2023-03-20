Frozen Four: 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Field Set





The 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament is set and each of the 16 participating teams knows the road they must travel to get to Tampa for the Mens Frozen Four April 6-8. All four of last year’s Frozen Four participants are back in the tournament, with three of them among the No. 1 seeds in the tournament. No. 1 overall seed Minnesota will look to improve on their semifinals from last season with one of the deepest rosters in the country and plenty of returners. Their tournament kicks off in Fargo, North Dakota where they face No. 16 overall Canisius. No. 2 seed Quinnipiac will be stationed in nearby Bridgeport, Connecticut for their regional opener, where they will face Merrimack, who came in at large despite losing the Hockey East final to Boston University in overtime on Saturday. The Bobcats have been to the Frozen Four twice in their program’s history, including 10 years ago in Tampa when they reached the national championship game only to lose to ECAC rival Yale. No. 3 seed Michigan, who just defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis for their second consecutive Big Ten tournament title, will head to Allentown, Pennsylvania for their region where they will meet Colgate, who entered the tournament by beating both Quinnipiac and Harvard in the ECAC tournament. No. 4 seed and defending champion Denver begins their title defense in Manchester, New Hampshire against Cornell. The Pioneers were upset in the NCHC semifinal by local rival Colorado College, but won the league’s regular season title. Meanwhile, Cornell is back in the NCAA Tournament after one of the program’s best seasons was cut short by COVID-19 in 2020 when the tournament was canceled. The Big Red was #1 in the country at the time the season was canceled. The teams are ranked based on a set of criteria best tracked by Pairwise ratings. Conference Champions receive automatic bids and are ranked based on their Pairwise rating. However, the NCAA selection committee has some discretion over matchups based on a number of different criteria to present the best suit. Here’s how the teams were ranked prior to seeding. The field 1.Minnesota 2. Quinnipiac 3.Michigan 4.Denver 5. Boston University 6. St. Cloud State 7.Harvard 8. Penn state 9. State of Ohio 10. Michigan Technology 11. State of Minnesota 12. West Michigan 13. Cornel 14. Merrimack 15. Colgate 16. Canisius Here’s a look at how all regional matchups are set up. Fargo region No. 1Minnesota vs. Canisius, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET St Cloud State vs. Minnesota State, Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Bridgeport region No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack, Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET Harvard vs. Ohio State, Friday at 2 p.m. ET Allentown region No. 3Michigan vs. Colgate, Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Penn State vs. Michigan Tech, Friday at 5 p.m. ET Region of Manchester No. 4Denver vs. Cornell, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. ET Boston University vs. Western Michigan, Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

