The strange sports stories of Titus O’Reily and Mick Molloy join LiSTNR





Titus O’Reily And Triple Ms Mike Molloy bring the strangest and most interesting stories from the world of sports to LIST NO in their podcast, Sports Bizarre. Titus and Mick cover every sport with a ball and whatever is placed on a plaque in a hall, delve deep into the history of all sports around the world to find the weird and wonderful, plus the downright weird, stories that are so weird are they are hard to believe. “Every week we have a new story from the sports world that is hard to believe, but they are all true,” said Molloy. “At least I think they are, I should check. All I’ve learned from these stories of athlete misbehaving is how much you could get away with before smartphones. I was born in the wrong era!” Recent episodes have explored the introduction of “whiff waff,” aka table tennis, the 13-year-old snooker player who skipped school to continue the game, former Philadelphia Eagles player Tim Rossovich who pulled famous pranks like setting himself on fire, a two-part feature about golf’s most unconventional character John Dale and yes, even ‘The Monkey Testicle Doping Scandal’. “We are delighted to partner with LiSTNR. It will be a great novelty for Mick and myself to work with people who understand podcasting, because neither of us,” said O’Reily. “At its core, Sports Bizarre is about people doing weird things. The sport is the background, it’s about people jumping naked into birthday cakes and putting itching powder in their opponents’ shorts, just fun to do.” Today’s first LiSTNR episode continues the ping pong conversation as Titus and Mick explore the rise of table tennis in China and how the US table tennis championships were once thrown out of a venue by El Mongol, a not-so-famous wrestler. “We couldn’t be happier with Sports Bizarre come to the LiSTNR podcast network,” said SCA main content, David Cameron. “The combination of the most eccentric and hilarious take on the crazy side of sports delivered by two of this country’s best storytellers Titus O’Reily and Triple M’s own Mick Molloy demonstrates LiSTNR’s focus on partnering with the best premium creators and podcasts of Australia.” Listen to Sports Bizarre with Titus O’Reily and Mick Molloy op LIST NO or wherever you get your podcasts from.

