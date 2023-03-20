No. 21 Huskies Extend Streak, Survive Arizona, 4-3





SEATTLE The Huskies showered desert schools in “Purple Reign” after sweeping Arizona schools this week. It wasn’t easy when the 21st-ranked Dawgs survived a strenuous effort by the 57e-ranked Wildcats today. The game went back and forth, eventually coming down to court No. 3, where Astrid Olson held off Midori Castillo-Meza, 7-5, 7-6 (6) to clinch the 4-3 win. The Huskies remain undefeated in conference play at 4-0 and are 12-3 on the season with six wins in a row. Washington fell short in doubles to fall 0-1 going into singles, but then had three consecutive straight-set singles wins to take a 3-1 lead, before Arizona answered with the next two singles wins to tie the score. The 77eOlsen and Castillo-Meza had all eyes on them by then. In the first set, Olsen had a 5-1 lead before Castillo-Meza fought back for 5-all, but Olsen got the next two games to take the set. Olsen then led for most of the second game and had a 5–3 lead, but Castillo-Meza caught up again. Olsen had a match point at deuce leading 6-5, but the UA player fought it off to force a tiebreak. In the breaker, Castillo-Meza went up 6-5 to hold on to a set point, but Olsen saved that to advance 7-6 for her first match point in the tiebreaker and second overall. After a long rally, Castillo-Meza missed just long to start the Husky party. “Astrid worked so hard”, Head Coach said Robin Stephenson . “Off with an injury last year after being transferred here. It’s so great to see the hard work pay off. She works as hard as everyone else and is totally committed to this team. Super proud of her and the whole team. Today was a team effort. We came out a bit slow in doubles and Arizona played a great game. I was very impressed with them. We had to regroup in singles and that cost everyone today. A great win .’ Of four Pac-12 wins in Washington, Olsen has now earned three. This week she did it in the presence of her mother, visiting from their native Norway. “That was very close,” said Olsen. “I really want to make my mum happy so if she’s here I better step forward and get the job done. I finally got it done so I’m happy. She’s a blast and gives me so much energy. I’m thankful she makes me so excited. Sometimes I think, ‘Mom, relax, I got this.’ But she reminds me to be alert and keep my foot on the gas.” In doubles, Hikaru Sato And Zehra Suko lost a tough battle against Salma Ziouti and Reece Carter (3-6) at No. 1 singles. Olson and Jennifer Kerr went back and forth with Parker Fry and Kayla Wilkins at No. 2 doubles. Fry and Wilkins came out on top, beating Olsen and Kerr (4-6) to award Arizona the double point. The Dawgs started their singles games strong with three straight singles wins, before Arizona came back to tie it. Jennifer Kerr put the Huskies on the plate with mirror series wins (6-1, 6-1) over Kayla Wilkins at No. 4 singles. The game remained tied until Hikaru Sato took the lead, losing just one game in her second set to beat Salma Ziouti (7-5, 6-1) at No. 1 in singles. Erika Matsuda gave the Huskies their third straight singles win after beating Parker Fry in straight sets (6–3, 6–4) at No. 6 in singles. Reece Carter broke the UW streak by beating Sarah Maude Fortin , 7-6(5), 7-5, at No. 2 singles. Lexi Ryngler ties the game after a loss Melissa Sakar 7-6 (0), 6-3, at number 5 singles. The Huskies will have a quick turnaround for another non-conference game, down to 44e— ranked San Diego on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m Washington women’s tennis

March 19, 2023

Seattle, Washington | Bill Quillian Stadium #21Washington4

#57 Arizona 3 Single people 1. (#110) Hikaru Sato (UW) def. Salma Ziouti (UA) 7-5, 6-1

2. Defeats Reece Carter (UA). (#105) Sarah Maude Fortin (UW) 7-6 (5), 7-5

3. (#77) Astrid Olson (UW) def. Midori Castillo-Meza (UA) 7-5, 7-6 (6)

4. (#120) Jennifer Kerr (UW) def. Kayla Wilkins (USA) 6-1, 6-1

5. Lexi Ryngler (UA) defeats. Melissa Sakar (UW) 7-6 (0), 6-3

6. Erika Matsuda (UW) def. Parker Fry (UA) 6-3, 6-4

Order of finish: 4, 1, 6, 2, 5, 3 Doubles 1. Ziouti/Carter (UA) defeated. Suko/Sato (UW) 6-3

2. Fry/Wilkins (UA) def. Kerr/Olsen (UW) 6-4

3. Fortin/Matsuda (UW) vs. Nevenhoven/Castillo-Meza (UA) 5-5, DNF

Order of Finish: 1, 2

