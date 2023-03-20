The Pakistani cricketing legend is optimistic about sport growth in Saudi Arabia





JEDDAH: The Kingdoms marshal team gears up for the 2023 STC Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, with the group comprising 800 volunteers, 640 of whom received additional training and the opportunity to help organize this global event. This is the second time for the Saudi marshal teams to host the Formula 1 race, having gained experience and acclaim for their first event at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Arab News spoke with a number of team members, including Abdullah Al-Mabrok, chief marshal assistant. I started in 2018 as acting marshal. Now I am an assistant to (all) marshals on the track. We help the marshals when they need support off track(s) on the track. I have (always) loved motorsport, Formula 1. I also do all the circuit races. It’s where I find myself in my spare time. Anas Flimban, track commissioner, has volunteered for the third time. It’s really great to (have) this experience and opportunity to be here. Mohammed Al-Rawa, Chief Post Marshal, was proud to see an entire team of Saudi youth at such a major event. Mohammed Najeem, Assistant Chief Recovery Marshal, said his job is to recover the damaged cars on the track. We must do this in the fastest possible and also the safest way. Mossab Al-Bakry, radio marshal and observer, said he was proud to be part of the race. Being a marshal in my country feels so great. It’s nice to see all the other countries come to us, see how great it is here, how advanced it is unlike what they hear (in the media). He added that he has received overwhelmingly positive responses in the fields of architecture and buildings. I feel really proud. Sultan Al-Khaldi, fire chief, said he was grateful for everyone’s efforts to make this global event a success. I would like to thank our leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who gave us the opportunity to show our passion and love for this sport. 40% of the team are proud and excited Saudi women. A photo by Abdulrahman Bin Shulhub Remarkably, 40 percent of the team consists of women, who showed great passion and enthusiasm during the training and practical phases and proved to be as strong as their male colleagues in carrying out the tasks assigned to them. Fairooz Bahkli is a female track commissioner joining the team for the third year. I am so proud to represent Saudi women in Formula 1. Her teammate Fatimah Al-Owerdhy, a flag marshal, previously raced in Formula 2 and this is also her third year with the Saudi Marshal team. She wished everyone good luck this year. Observer Marshal Lama Al-Ghamdi, who recently completed a master’s degree in life sciences from KAUST, said it was an honor to serve the country. It’s really worth it at the end, to be honest. Sultana Al-Harbi, who is volunteering for the first time as a flag marshal in training, said she was proud and excited to be part of such a beautiful country that is expanding and improving year after year. She was happy to see Saudi marshals representing the Kingdom in an amazing space like Formula 1, the number one racing experience in the world.

