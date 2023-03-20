Big recruits loved a weekend visit to Columbia





South Carolina football started spring training this week. As a result, recruitment visits have increased. Candidates from all over the country want to check out their future school practices to get a glimpse of what it could be like to participate in each program. This weekend, the University of South Carolina received numerous major recruits. Sam Serbay, Director of Recruiting Communications and Player Personnel for South Carolina Offensive Linemen, indicated that offensive and defensive linemen would be the theme of the weekend. Based on the visits, he was right. KingJoseph Edwards is a great athlete who plays both tight end and EDGE. It is believed that he was recruited primarily as an EDGE player, but he enjoys playing on the attacking side of football. Edwards, a 4-star prospect from 2024, indicated on social media that he is strongly considering the Gamecocks and has had a great visit so far. The native of Georgia has offers from most of the country. Dontrell Glover, a 2025 offensive lineman, is also on campus. Glover is a 4 star player who is likely to play on the inside of the offensive line. Glover is another Georgia native, and he’s seen his recruiting improve recently. In the past month, Glover has received at least ten new offers, including one from the University of South Carolina. Kam Franklin, a 5-star Mississippi resident, is a major defensive line contender in the 2024 class. Big Kam seems to prefer to stay in the Southeast as his most recent visits have been to Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida State and now South Carolina. He will soon be visiting Miami and Texas A&M as well. In an interview with scorebooklive.comFranklin said he was excited about visiting Columbia. In-state defensive lineman Marcus Downs, who has yet to receive an offer from Carolina, is showing a positive trend in the recruiting rankings and has added some big offers lately. His time on campus this weekend was fun too. There were also more linemen on campus this weekend. Greenville Highs Blake Franks (2024 interior offensive lineman deciding between South Carolina, Clemson and Auburn), 5-star Charlotte native David Sanders (one of the top 2025 offensive tackles in the country), and a bevy of other names joined at Edwards, Glover, Franklin and Downs as visitors. No team can ever win in the SEC without solid play up front on both lines of scrimmage. If this weekend’s attendance list is any indication, Gamecock Nation won’t have to worry about the #TRENCHES anytime soon. Four-star athlete Kam Mikell was also visiting the campus with the big boys. Mikell is an all over athlete who plays for Statesboro High School. On Saturday night, coach Shane Beamer dropped a #WelcomeHome to indicate a player had privately committed over the weekend. There’s no news on who the mysterious union is, but with the talent that was on campus, it’s definitely worth getting excited about.

