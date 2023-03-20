Women’s Tennis Upset No. 23 Vanderbilt – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC No. 34 South Carolina women’s tennis defeated No. 23 Vanderbilt 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. After dropping the double, the Gamecocks were dominant in singles, earning four straight runs for the win. In doubles, the Commodores took the point with a 6-3 win from the No. 2 ranking and a 7-5 win from the No. 3 ranking. Matchup No. 1 was in the middle of a tiebreaker when play was stopped. In singles it was all Gamecocks number 14 Sarah Hamner taking the first win to tie the game at 1-1. Against No. 80 Anna Ross, Hamner was dominant, winning the match 6–3, 6–4 for her second singles win in as many matches. Senior Elise Mills was next to put a point on the board with a ranked victory over No. 113 Anessa Lee. Mills took her first set 6-3 and fought through a gritty tiebreak to take the second 7-6 (4) to give the Gamecocks the lead. The next singles victory came from Court 3, where sophomores Grace Mulville took it on No. 60 Bridget Stammel. Mulville and Stammel battled through the first set, needing a tiebreak to decide, but the Commodore came out on top at 7-6(2). In the second set, Mulville was relentless, winning the set 6–1 to force a third. In the final set, the Gamecock started hot and went up 5-0, but Stammel fought back and took the next two games. Mulville was finally able to close her match with another game win, winning the third set 6-2. The win at No. 60 in now Mulville’s highest ranked win of her career. All three remaining matches were in third sets, but it was senior Ayana Akli who deserved the clinch. The No. 7 ranked Gamecock faced No. 48 Celiia-Belle Mohr of Vanderbilt from the top spot in the lineup. The first set was a back and fourth battle that needed a tiebreak to settle. The Commodore had all the momentum in the tiebreak and came out on top with 7-6(2). In the second set, Akli Mohr broke in her first service game and went up 3-0 and held the lead for the entirety winning the set 6-3. The final set was dead, even with Mohr serving first and each player playing their own service games to ten. While even at 5-5, Akli grabbed a much needed break and was able to serve out the match with a 7-5 final set win. The women’s tennis team is now 8-6 overall with a 3-2 score in conference play. The win marks the team’s first top-25 win of the season. The Gamecocks now face their first SEC road game of the season, making the trip to Mississippi to face Ole Miss and Mississippi State on March 24-26. Keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis) for the latest on South Carolina women’s tennis. (34) South Carolina 4, (23) Vanderbilt 1 Doubles (Order of Finish: 2, 3) Ayana Akli/Allie Gretkowski (SC) vs. Anna Ross/Holly Staff (VANDY-W) 6-6 (4-5), unfinished Celia-Belle Mohr/Marcella Cruz (VANDY-W) defeated. Sarah Hamner/Gracie Mulville (SC) 6-3 Anessa Lee/Bridget Stammel (VANDY-W) defeated. Misa Malkin/Elise Mills (SC) 7-5 Singles (order of finish: 2, 5, 3, 1) #7 Ayana Akli (SC) defeats. #48 Celia-Belle Mohr (VANDY-W) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-5 #14 Sarah Hamner (SC) defeats. #80 Anna Ross (VANDY-W) 6-3, 6-4 Gracie Mulville (SC) reports. #60 Bridget Stammel (VANDY-W) 6-7 (2-7), 6-1, 6-2 Misa Malkin (SC) vs. #111 Holly Staff (VANDY-W) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 4-2, Unfinished Elise Mills (SC) reports. #113 Anessa Lee (VANDY-W) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) McKenna Schaefbauer (SC) v Amy Stevens (VANDY-W) 7-5, 5-7, 4-3, Unfinished

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2023/03/19/womens-tennis-upsets-no-23-vanderbilt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related