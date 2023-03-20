Wisconsin upsets Ohio State to win NCAA women’s hockey title





Wisconsin upset No. 1 Ohio State in the NCAA hockey national title game in Duluth, Minnesota, on Sunday, capturing an unprecedented seventh championship in the Women’s Frozen Four with a 1-0 win. Freshman forward Kirsten Simms’ goal in the first period stood up as the winner of the game thanks to a 31-save performance from redshirt senior goaltender Cami Kronish. The Badgers’ seventh national title broke a tie with Minnesota for most ever by a women’s hockey program in the Frozen Four. Coach Mark Johnson has been behind the badger bench for 19 years. “I felt like we were in a good space last month and played really well,” said Johnson. “The group came to a resolution about six weeks ago. They got everyone on the same page. I’m happy for them. It was a struggle at times, it was hard. But through it all they finally got through the end and now they’ll be memories that will last a lifetime.” Wisconsin took a 1–0 lead at 6:32 of the first period on a Simms goal produced by the team’s ferocious forecheck. Freshman defenseman Caroline Harvey drove the puck deep into the Ohio State zone before teeing off. The badgers went to work with layers on the forefoot. Striker Lacey Eden caused some chaos, and striker Claire Enright kept the puck in the strike zone and passed to Simms, who had a good look in the high slot and shot through a screen over goalkeeper Amanda Thiele’s body for her 16th goal of the season . Editors’ Picks 2 Related Wisconsin went into the third period 26-1-1 with a lead. Ohio State was not eliminated this season and was last eliminated on January 21, 2022 – a 57-game streak. The low-scoring result in the title game was a surprise given that Ohio State (second) and Wisconsin (third) were two of the top three scoring teams in Division I this season. Kronish was named the most outstanding player of the tournament with the 1-0 shutout, stopping 82 of 87 shots in four games. “She took over this year,” Johnson said. “She worked hard for five years and this was the first year she really got the chance to play. She wanted to take over and she brought us to the end. Today she was a difference in the game.” Wisconsin lost to Minnesota in the WCHA semifinals, needing three wins to make it to the national title game. The Badgers defeated Long Island 9-1 in their tournament opener, then defeated three-seeded Colgate 4-2. The Frozen Four semifinal was a rematch with two-seed Minnesota, which Wisconsin won 3–2 on an overtime goal by Harvey at 4:47 p.m. to kick off the title battle with Ohio State. Ohio State was attempting to become the fourth consecutive NCAA Division I champion to win a second consecutive title. Minnesota (2015-16), Clarkson (2017-18) and Wisconsin (2019, 2021) were the others. After losing to Minnesota in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Finals, Ohio State rallied to defeat Quinnipiac 5–2 in their region. In the Frozen Four semifinals, the Buckeyes used 15 saves from Thiele to knock out Northeastern 3-0. The WCHA continued to dominate the Women’s Frozen Four. Teams from that conference have won 19 of the 22 Frozen Four championships, with ECAC’s Clarkson winning three times.

