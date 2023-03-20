DU heads to Manchester to play Cornell at NCAA Regionals





DENVER The University of Denver hockey team is #1 in the Manchester Regional and will begin the NCAA Tournament against Cornell University on Thursday afternoon. The Pioneers take on the Big Red at 3:30 PM MT in the Regional Semifinals at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNews. Boston University and fellow National Collegiate Hockey Conference foe Western Michigan play at 12pm MT (ESPN2) in the region’s other Semifinal. The semifinal winners will compete in the regional finals Saturday at 2pm MT (ESPNU) for a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four. The four teams in Manchester have won 16 national championships between them. Denver has an overall record of 30-9-0 in 2022-2023 and won the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions by a score of 19-5-0 in league games. The defending national champions are the No. 4 national seed, with Minnesota (Fargo, ND), Quinnipiac (Bridgeport, Conn.) and Michigan (Allentown, Pennsylvania) also earning top spots in their respective regionals. DU has a 7-5-0 all-time record against Cornell, and the teams meet for the first time since a weekend split in the regular season on December 5-6, 2014 in Ithaca, New York (1-1). The teams have met four times before in the national tournament, with both teams winning twice. The Pioneers defeated the Big Red 4-3 in the 1969 National Championship Game. Cornell has an overall season record of 20-10-2 and a 15-6-1 mark in conference play. CU swept its quarterfinal series against Clarkson in the ECAC tournament, before losing 1-0 in overtime to Harvard in the conference semifinals on Friday in Lake Placid, New York. The Pioneers will make their 32nd appearance in the national tournament and they enter with an 11-2 score in the last 13 games and a record of 14-4 in the last 18 games since January 7. The 2023 NCAA Frozen Four is April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

