PSPB men and women start favorites in TT Nationals





Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) will start favorites to retain the men’s and women’s team titles and singles crowns at the 84th Inter-State National Table Tennis Championships, which begin here Monday. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the dominance of the PSPB teams and their individual players over the years has been such that it is almost impossible to break their streak. PSPB men, who have dominated for a quarter of a century, would go for the 26th title here, and it would be the same combination that took the feat at Shillong last year. Spearheading will be multiple Commonwealth Games gold medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal, a 10-time singles champion, who will be joined by other CWG medalists in G Sathiyan, former national champion, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar, the youngest of the bunch. However, their women’s team has made a small change with the introduction of the promising Yashashwini Ghorpade, who is making waves with her consistency as a youth player. Apart from the Bengaluru girl, the team looks familiar and is in the hands of 2018 CWG golden girl Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya and Krittwika Sinha Roy. Last time, they succeeded in the company of Madhurika Patkar, and even with a small adjustment to the script, the team’s goal remains the same. After the first three days, singles qualifiers will begin, but with entries of around 900 in both sections, the crescendo will be reached during the main draw. The appeal of the championships apart from the maximum ranking points is the prize pool of Rs 16 lakhs with the singles winner getting Rs 2.75 lakh in each section. All three double events also have prize money. With the Asian Games scheduled for September-October in Hangzhou, China, the players will be seeking ranking points to have a higher chance of being nominated by the selectors. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

