Zanon and Janecke invited to US women’s national team evaluation camp





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women’s ice hockey forwards Tessa Janecke And Kiara Zanon were invited to the US Women’s National Team Evaluation Camp, announced Monday. Co-head coach Allison Coomey will also be part of the staff as a camp coach. The camp will be held March 27-31 in Blaine, Minnesota, at the National Sports Center. The roster for the 2023 IIHF World Championship will be released on Saturday, April 1. The camp is part of the selection process of the U.S. women’s national team that will compete in the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s Hockey World Championship on April 5-16 in Calgary, Alberta. Janecke was an integral part of Penn State’s championship season, as she skated in 38 games and scored 22 goals in addition to 25 assists for 47 points. The Orangeville, Illinois native scored her first hat-trick as a Nittany Lion on February 25 against Lindenwood in the CHA Semifinals, marking the second time in the program’s history that a hat-trick was scored in the postseason. She also broke all program freshman records, including single-season points, assists, and goals. Janecke was named CHA Rookie of the Year, HCA National Rookie of the Year and was nominated for a Patty Kazmaier Award. Other accolades from the 2022-23 season include a CHA Forward of the Month award, an HCA National Rookie of the Month award, three CHA Rookie of the Month awards, and six CHA Rookie of the Week nominations. Zanon’s third season as Nittany Lion was a historic season in 2022-23. She brokeNatalie Heisingsrecord in goals for a single season, which was 21 while she has currently registered 25 this season. The Fairport, NY native leads the country with five short-handed goals. On January 13 against RIT, the forward matched and surpassed the 100 career point mark when she scored back-to-back shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill. She hit the mark faster than any Nittany Lion in the program’s history. Zanon also broke her own single-season program record in points from a season ago, which was 41 while she was 49 this year. She was a three-time CHA Forward of the Week recipient and won two CHA Forward of the Month awards. The Fairport, NY native was also named CHA Player of the Year 2023 and CHA Scoring Champion. Zanon was also named a Patty Kazmaier Top Ten Finalist. One of the best coaches in the country, Coomey’s leadership and outlook on the game helped create a positive winning culture at Penn State in her six seasons with the Nittany Lions. Penn State won its second CHA regular season championship and first CHA tournament title in 2022-23 with an overall record of 27-9-2. She was named the 2019 AHCA Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach of the Year for her outstanding career resume, which now includes five CHA semifinal appearances for the Nittany Lions and her promotion to associate head coach for the 2020-21 season. Prior to Penn State, Coomey had a successful nine-year stint at Boston University where she coached four Olympians who won a total of six gold medals. She had also coached both Zanon and Janecke with the USA Hockey Development team in a three game series against Canada. She also has previous coaching experiences with USA Hockey as a member of USA Hockey’s scouting staff during the 2019 IIHF Women’s U18 World Championship. She also has experience as a Team USA Camp Instructor at the Women’s National Festival and Women’s National Winter Camp. This is the second time Coomey has served as camp coach for the evaluation camp. This is the first time both Zanon and Janecke have been invited to the US Team Evaluation Camp. Get all the latest updates on Penn State women’s ice hockey by following@PennStateWHKYon Twitter, “like” thePenn State Women’s Ice Hockey pageon Facebook and follow@pennstatewhkyon Instagram.

