Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh sign for opening tournament, Player Draft, cricket news





Three of Australia’s T20 World Cup champions, along with several other white-ball superstars, have signed up for the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in the United States, which kicks off in July. During Monday’s MLC Player Draft AEDT, former Australian captain Aaron Finch was announced as captain of the San Francisco Unicorns, where he will be joined by overseas signings Marcus Stoinis and Brody Couch. Meanwhile, the Seattle Orcas have secured the services of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who hit an unbeaten 66 (36) during Sunday night’s ODI against India. Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will also reportedly join Team Texas. Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every ODI is live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > The Orcas also signed Western Australian pacesetter Cameron Gannon, the dual US/Australian citizen who represented the United States in four T20Is in 2019. New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson and World Cup champion Liam Plunkett were also signed by the Unicorns, while Proteas speedy Anrich Nortje and South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock signed for the Washington Freedom and Orcas respectively. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, currently No. 1 on the ICC’s T20I bowling rankings was another high-profile signing, joining the Freedom. READ MORE HAS NOT CHANGED FOR 13 YEARS: Starc’s simple game plan The inaugural MLC competition will be played over three weeks in Texas and North Carolina later this year. The six-team tournament has received funding from wealthy Indian businessmen and celebrities, with over AU$174 million invested by Microsoft boss Satya Nardella and Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan. Each of the six franchises based in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City has a $1.5 million salary cap to bring in 18 players, capped at seven foreign stars. Australian vice-captain Steve Smith, who has made New York his second home, will be unavailable for this year’s MLC competition as it clashes with the Ashes, but the 33-year-old has reportedly been in talks with league bosses about an apparition in 2024. The men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to kick off next June in the United States and the West Indies, and Smith could have a vacant stint after the tournament. The United States has been identified as one of the growing markets for crickets, with the country’s financial power and sizeable South Asian diaspora accelerating sport development. The first season of the MLC kicks off July 13 in Texas.

