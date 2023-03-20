Mobile livescore – Flashscore.mobi soccer scores





ALBANIA: First Division 2:00 PMApolonia Fier – Oriku 1:0

5:00 PMFlamurtari – Dinamo Tirana 0:1 ARGENTINA: Professional League 11:00 PMBoca Juniors – Institute 2:3

01:30Sarmiento Junin – River Plate 0:2

01:30Workshops Cordoba – Banfield 0:1

33′Newells Old Boys – San Lorenzo 0:0 ARGENTINA: First National 11:00 PMClub A. Guemes – Gymnastics Mendoza 1:0

11:15 PMSan Martin T. – Almagro 1:0

00:00Estudiantes Rio Cuarto – United Defenders 1:0

8:00 PMDivision Riestra – Villa Dalmine 2:1 ARGENTINA: Federal Tournament 11:00 PMEl Linqueno – Sportivo Belgrano 2:2

11:30 PMSarmiento Resistencia – Formosa 1:0 ARGENTINA: First C – Opening 11:00 PMMidland – San Martin Burzaco 1:0

7:30 PMBerazategui – Liniers 0:1

7:30 PMYupanqui – Laferrere 1:3 ARGENTINA: Primera D – Opening 7:30 PMfinal of Cambceres – Sportivo tents 0:2

7:30 PMDeportivo Muniz – Argentinian from Rosario 2:1 ARGENTINA: Primera A Women – Opening 7:30 PMHikers w – The Future W 1:0

9:00 PMGimnasia LP W – Lanus W 4:2 BAHRAIN: Bahrain Cup 4:30 pmAl-Ahli Manama – Al-Ittifaq 1:0

4:30 pmAl-Budaiya – Al-Ittihad 2:0

4:30 pmAl-Hala – Malkiah 2:1

4:30 pmAli CSC – Al Riffa 3:3

4:30 pmBusaiteen – Al-Najma 3:1

4:30 pmQalali – Al Shabbab 0:0 BELARUS: Vysshaya Liga Reserve 12:00 amEnergetik-BGU 2 – Slutsk 2 2:2

12:00 amSmorgon 2 – Belshina 2 0:3 BELGIUM: Pro League U21 7:30 PMBeveren U21 – Ostend U21 2:2

7:30 PMKortrijk U21 – Lierse K. U21 5:2

7:30 PMSt. Truiden U21 – Eupen U21 2:3

8:00 PMDeinze U21 – Lommel SK U21 1:3

8:00 PMRWDM 47 U21 – Dender U21 0:1

8:00 PMWesterlo U21 – Virton U21 4:4 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Premier League 1:00 PMFK Sarajevo – Posusje 3:1 BRAZIL: Campeonato Capixaba – Play Offs 11:45 PMEstrela do Norte – Vitória ES -:- BRAZIL: Campeonato Goiano – Play Offs 3′Goias – Anapolis 0:0 BRAZIL: Campeonato Tocantinense – Play Offs 8:00 PMTocantins – Tocantinópolis -:- BRAZIL: Brazilian U20 8:30 pmCruzeiro U20 – Gremio U20 4:2 BRAZIL: Brasileiro Women 00:00Ferroviaria W – Corinthians W -:- BULGARIA: Vtora liga 2:15 PMSpartak Pleven – Krumovgrad 1:1

4:30 pmBelasitsa – Svoge 3:0 BURKINA FASO: Premier League 5:00 PMRoyal – ASEC Cove 2:0 CAMEROON: Elite Two 2:00 PMAS Fap – Dynamo Douala 1:2

4:00 PMThunder – Victoria United 1:3 CHILE: Primera Division 00:30Magellan – Catholic U. 1:1

00:30U. Espanola – Palestinian 2:0 CHILE: Primera B PeaceBarnechea – Rangers 0:1

PeaceU. De Concepcion – Sports Iquique 0:1

00:30D. Puerto Montt – CD Santa Cruz -:-

00:30San Marcos de Arica – San Luis -:- COLOMBIA: Primera A – opening 11:45 PMMillionaires – Eagles 2:2

02:00 amInd. Medellin – Jaguares de Cordoba 1:0

00:10Bucaramanga – Sports Tolima -:- COLOMBIA: Primera B – opening 8:00 PMFort – Rangers 1:1

PeaceBarranquilla – Patriots 0:0

PeaceCucuta – Quindio 0:0 COLOMBIA: Women’s League 00:15America of California W – Ind. Medellín W 2:0 COSTA RICA: First Division – Clausura 11:00 PMSaprissa – Guadalupe 2:1 CROATIA: Druga NL 3:30 pmCroats – Osijek 2 3:0 CYPRUS: First Division – Champions Group 4:00 PMAris – AEK Larnaca 4:0 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: LDF 11:30 PMMocha – Jarabacoa 2:0 ECUADOR: Liga Pro – First leg 01:00PostponedBarcelona SC – Mushuc Runa -:-

01:00Emelec – Technical U. 1:0 EGYPT: Division 2 – Group A 2:00 PMAl Aluminum – Shoban Muslims Qena 1:2

2:00 PMEl Madina El Monowara – Nasr Taadeen 0:0

2:00 PMThree More – Mallawi 2:1

2:00 PMLa Viena – Asyut Petroleum 1:0

2:00 PMMisr Lel Makkasa – Fayoum 2:1 EGYPT: League Cup 3:00 PMGhazl El Mahallah – El Ismaily 1:2 pen

6:00 PMAl Ittihad – Pharco 3:2pen EL SALVADOR: First Division – Clausura 11:00 PMChalatenango – Atlético Marte 0:2 ENGLAND: Southern League Central Division 8:45 p.mStourbridge – Coalville 2:3 ENGLAND: Premier League 2 8:00 PMDerby U21 – Stoke City U21 1:6

8:00 PMWest Brom U21 – Norwich U21 1:2

8:00 PMWolves U21 -West Ham U21 0:5 ENGLAND: Professional Development League 2:00 PMSheffield Wed U21 – Birmingham U21 1:2

2:00 PMWatford U21 – QPR U21 1:0

2:00 PMWigan U21 – Hull U21 5:1

3:00 PMCharlton U21 – Bristol City U21 0:1 EUROPE: Women’s Euro U17 – Qualification – Round 2 – League A 3:30 pmSlovenia U17 W – Slovakia U17 W 1:0

3:30 pmSwitzerland U17 W – Austria U17 W 1:0 FRANCE: National 9:00 PMLe Mans-Versailles 0:0 GAMBIA: GFA League 5:00 PMArmed Forces – Marimoo 2:3

5:00 PMBigger Tomorrow – Gamtel 0:0

5:00 PMSteve Biko – Real Banjul 0:0

5:00 PMWallidan – Falcons 0:1 GERMANY: 3. Liga 7:00 PMIngolstadt -SG Dynamo Dresden 2:3 GHANA: Premier League 4:00 PMKing Faisal – Bibiani gold stars 0:0

4:00 PMLegon Cities – Customs 2:0 GREECE: Super League 2 2:15 PMKifisias – Apollon Smyrnis 2:3 HONDURAS: National League – Clausura 11:00 PMOlancho-Motagua 1:0

11:00 PMOlympia – Life 4:1

01:00Real Espana – Marathon 0:1 INDONESIA: Liga 1 09:00 AMPersib Bandung – Dewa United 2:1 ITALY: Serie C – Group B 8:30 pmAncona – Cesena 0:1 ITALY: Serie D – Group D 2:30 pmCream – United Riccione 3:1 IVORY COAST: Ligue 1 5:00 PMES Bafing – AS Denguele 0:2 JAMAICA: Premier League 11:30 PMDunbeholden – Portmore 1:3

3′Molynes – Chapelton 0:0 KAZAKHSTAN: Cup of Kazakhstan 07:00 AMPUTTING – Altai 0:3

10:00 amFK Akzhayik – Jacket Qyran 5:2 KENYA: Super League 11:00 amCoastal Heroes – Silibwet 3:1

12:00 amGusii – MCF 0:1

1:00 PMMwatate United – Vihiga United 5:0

1:00 PMNaivas FC – Mombasa Elite 3:1 LITHUANIA: I Lyga 3:00 PMRound 2 – BE1 NFA 2:1

4:00 PMScreen – Kaunas Zalgiris 2 1:1 MEXICO: Liga MX – Clausura 02:05Queretaro – Juarez 2:2

04:05Club Leon Santos Laguna 4:1 MEXICO: Liga de Expansion MX – Clausura 00:00Celaya – Scorpions of Durango 2:1 MEXICO: Liga MX Women – Clausura 00:00Guadalajara Chivas W – Monterrey W 2:2

00:00Necaxa W – Club Tijuana W -:-

00:05Santos Laguna W – Toluca W -:- NIGER: League 1 4:00 PMPostponedAmerican Gendarmerie – Olympic Niamey -:- PANAMA: LPF – Aperture 00:15Alliance – San Francisco 0:0 PARAGUAY: First Division – Opening 00:30Sports Trinidad – Guarani 1:1

PeaceGeneral Caballero JLM – Cerro Porteno 2:1

00:30Tacuary – Resistance -:- PERU: Liga 1 – Opening 00:00Sports Huancayo – Alianza Lima 2:1

73′Cusco – Carlos Mannucci 3:0 REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO: Ligue 1 2:00 PMAS BNG – Cheminots 0:2

2:00 PMPostponedYoke – Black Devils -:-

3:00 PMOtoho d’Oyo – V. Club Mokanda 4:1

4:00 PMKondzo – Interclub 0:0 ROMANIA: Liga 1 – Relegation Group 5:00 PMU Craiova 1948 – Mioveni 3:0

8:00 PMU. Cluj – FC Arges 2:0 SIERRA LEONE: Premier League 5:15 PMPort Authority – Central Parade 0:0 SPAIN: LaLiga2 9:00 PMMirandes – Eibar 2:3 TURKEY: 1. Lig 6:00 PMSakaryaspor – Bodrumspor 2:1 TURKEY: 2. Lig White Group 12:00 amBatman Petrolspor -Amedspor 0:1 TURKEY: 2. Lig Red Group 5:00 PMKocaelispor – Pazarspor 1:1 UGANDA: Premier League 2:00 PMUPDF – Bright stars 1:0 URUGUAY: First Division – Opening 00:30Racing Montevideo – Wanderers 1:1

11:15 PMCA Cerro – Fenix ​​-:- URUGUAY: Second Division – League Tournament 8:30 pmUruguay Montevideo – South America 0:2 USA: USL Championship 11:00 PMSan Diego faithful – Phoenix rises 3:0

01:00Rio Grande – Oakland Roots 1:1 VENEZUELA: First Division 00:30Caracas – Metropolitans 2:0 WORLD: Friendly International 03:00Solomon Islands – Fiji U20 4:1

6:00 amFiji – Vanuatu 1:2 WORLD: Club friendly 12:00 amKhimik Avgust (Russian) – Arsenal Tula 2 (Russian) 1:2 WORLD: Viareggio Cup 3:00 PMCancelledBerekum Freedom Fighters U19 – Benevento U19 -:-

3:00 PMDon Torcuato U19 – APIA Tigers U19 1:1

3:00 PMEmpoli U19 – Westchester U19 3:0

3:00 PMWatch U19 – Pisa U19 2:2

3:00 PMOlympique Thiessois U19 – Carrara U19 0:0

3:00 PMSan Donato U19 – Benevento U19 1:3

3:00 PMSassuolo U19 – Rukh Lviv U19 1:0

3:00 PMSpal U19 – Honved U19 1:1

3:00 PMTurin U19 – Pontedera U19 6:0 ZIMBABWE: Premier Soccer League 11:00 amYadah – Green Fuel 1:0

2:00 PMCranborne Bullets – Black Rhinos 0:1

