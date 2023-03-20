Suspect charged after 3 women shot at hookah lounge near Temple University campus, officials say





Three women were beaten and injured after a shooting broke out near Temple University’s campus this weekend, and now officials say the man who fired the gun faces several charges. At around 2:00 a.m., several shots were fired at the Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge, directly across from Temple University’s Chodoff Football Field. According to police, three women were shot: a 20-year-old woman shot in the arm, a 19-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 47-year-old woman shot in the arm. All three women are said to be in stable condition, and authorities say none of the victims are Temple students. A further investigation found that an interaction between a man identified as 23-year-old Eryk Leach-Gilliam and a security officer in the hookah lounge led to the shooting. Authorities say Leach-Gilliam, a licensed gun owner, brandished a gun as he was escorted from the lounge. The security officer then fired his weapon, striking the suspect in the body and arm. Leach-Gilliam fired his weapon, striking three women. Several shell casings were found in and around the hookah lounge. Two firearms were also recovered, one belonging to security and another believed to belong to the suspect. Leach-Gilliam faces four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related felonies. MORE TOP LINES: Temple students who live in the area say they are tense because of the spike in crime. Some students are demanding more police, while others argue that adding more police seems deaf to the larger problem plaguing the area. “You add the police to be in a predominantly black neighborhood and that will affect residents here more than it will help Temple students,” said Temple senior Niara Sapp. Eight new Temple officers graduated from the police academy on Friday, but following this latest quadruple shooting, the Temple Police Association issued a statement saying that the school board “has taken no significant action to curb the public safety crisis on campus.” The Police Association also said in their statement that they “raised the alarm about the staffing crisis over a year ago but have been ignored with devastating effect”. The association also threatens that if Temple does not hire at least 40 more officers with better pay, “shootings, stabbings and robberies will continue. “Frankly, I’m very disappointed because I’ve called meetings. I have monthly meetings with them. I speak with different Union leaders several times a week,” said Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s vice president of public safety. Griffin says she hears the union’s frustrations, but wants people to know that Temple pays more than other nearby universities and has even added signing bonuses to attract more officers. “It’s not just about hiring more officers, it’s about having a strategy if you look at the Philadelphia Police Department, they’ve lost 800 police officers. If we could find skilled and capable applicants we would hire them. “

