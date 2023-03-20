



Wisconsin beat Ohio State 1-0 to win in Duluth, Minn, on Sunday. set a record seventh NCAA women’s ice hockey game on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know: Freshman forward Kirsten Simms scored the only goal of the game, giving the Badgers the lead in the first period. It was her second goal of the tournament and 16th of the season.

The Badgers earned their seventh all-time title, the most of any program since the NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship began in 2001, and their third championship in the last four tournaments.

Wisconsin goaltender Cami Kronish was named the Frozen Four’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023. She had 31 saves in Sunday’s shutout win.

The Buckeyes were looking to repeat as the national champions. The athletics direct analysis: How Wisconsin won Wisconsin and Ohio State had two of the top three offenses in women’s hockey this season, each scoring three goals in Saturday’s semifinals to reach the Finals. So it was somewhat surprising that a championship game between these two teams was such a low-scoring affair. All it took was Simm’s goal in the first for Wisconsin to win the national championship in a very tight game. That and a great performance from Kronish who made 31 saves for the shutout, including several big stops on the stretch as Ohio State pressed for an equalizer. The Buckeyes entered this final as the defending champions, but now it’s the Badgers who are back on top for their third national title in five years. Salvian What’s next? We’ll see several players of this game next month at the Women’s Hockey World Championships in Brampton, Ontario. Canada has already released its roster, featuring Emma Maltais (state of Ohio). Meanwhile, Team USA will meet for training camp in the coming weeks. That roster is yet to be announced, but expect players from the final world team like Caroline Harvey who scored the OT winner against Minnesota in the semifinals to move into the title game Lacey Eden and Jesse Compher. Salvian Highlight of the game WHO OTHER THAN KIRSTEN SIMMS?! BADGER ARE ON THE BOARD. ESPNU #WFrozenFour X @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/VBNYcJGleE NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 19, 2023 Required reading (Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

