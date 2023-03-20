Sports
Australian cricketer Michael Clarke is reeling after the tragic death of his grandfather Ray Fox
Aussie cricket legend Michael Clarke reels from the tragic loss of beloved grandfather who inspired him to play the sport: ‘We shared a bond like no other’
- Clarke’s grandfather Ray has passed away
- Said they shared ‘a bond like no other’
- Ray one of his greatest inspirations
Australian cricketing legend Michael Clarke is reeling from the death of his grandfather, Ray Fox, and writes that the pair “shared a bond like no other”.
The 41-year-old, who is part of a very close-knit family, shared a series of images on social media after suffering another tragic death.
The ex-Aussie skipper has lived through the heartbreaking passing of two of his closest friends, Phillip Hughes and Shane Warne, in recent years – as well as the high-profile death of one-time mate and cricketing great, Andrew Symonds.
Michael Clarke took to social media after the tragic death of his grandfather, Ray Fox, who followed him around the world and watched him play cricket for years
Clarke is very close to his family and said the hardest part was telling his grandfather when he retired
Michael Clarke (right) is reeling from the tragic death of his grandfather Ray Fox (left, pictured next to Clarke’s father Les)
When the 115-Test veteran and two-time World Cup winner retired from Tests, he credited Ray as his inspiration to play first.
“Certainly telling my grandfather was perhaps the hardest part and he was very emotional,” he prescribed News Corp in 2015.
‘Pop has made it clear to me over the last 10 years that watching me play cricket is a big part of what keeps him going.
“I tried not to let my emotions control me. I’ve cried too much over the years.”
Those sweet words have now taken a tragic turn with the news of Ray’s death.
Ray and his wife Margaret were with Clarke’s parents Debbie and Les in Bangalore, India when, aged just 23, he made a stunning 151 on his Test debut in 2004, establishing himself as one of the most prodigiously talented batsmen in a generation .
Ray Fox was moved to tears after Clarke’s incredible century on his Test debut in 2004
Clarke, pictured leaving the field after his last test ever, said it was difficult to tell his grandfather he was retiring
Les said at the time that the century brought Clarke’s grandfather to tears, such was the emotion at the time.
“I’ve never seen Dad cry. When he started to cry, everyone started to cry. Our daughter, Leanne, was on the phone and said she saw Dad cry on TV, so she cried too,” he said in 2004.
The proud grandfather could often be seen cheering on his grandson from the sidelines, even sustaining injuries after a terrifying fall while watching Clarke play cricket in Sydney.
