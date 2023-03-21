Men’s tennis storms back into singles to beat Wooster





Next game: against Oberlin 3/22/2023 | 9:00 am March 22 (Wednesday) / 9:00 am in return for Oberline History HILTON HEAD, SC After falling into an early hole, the Union College men’s tennis team won five of six singles games to storm back to beat the College of Wooster 6-3 in a Monday morning non-conference game at the Van der Meer Tennis Centre. Junior Dimitris Binopoulos and sophomores Ben Jacobs combined for three of Union’s six wins on the day, earning the team’s only double point and each holding a singles win. In doubles, Union earned one point to keep himself at striking distance heading into singles competition. In the top flight, Binopoulos and Jacobs earned two early breaks to take a commanding 5-1 lead before holding onto their serves the rest of the way in an 8-4 win. While the other two doubles matches didn’t go Union’s way, the team was still in a good position for a comeback. Jacobs capped off another undefeated day with an early 6-1, 6-3 victory over Gabriel Escobar in the first singles to quickly tie the game at two, thanks in part to five breaks in Escobar’s eight service games. Wooster took back the lead soon after, but sophomore Ian Schunk Connor Streeter, 6-3, 6-4, teed off on the fifth flight just minutes later to re-tie the game. Schunk took the win by coming back from a 0-3 hole in the second frame, breaking Streeter’s serve three times in a row. Binopoulos then gave Union its first lead of the morning with a 6-4, 6-2 second-singles victory over Alexander Drewes to put Union one point away from a victory. The junior allowed Drewes to win just two of his nine service games on the day. With Union needing to win just one of the last two singles matches, senior Thomas McGuire and junior Khai Ton both racked up wins almost simultaneously to give Union the win. Ton stormed back from a set down to beat Patrick Johnson in a third singles super tiebreaker to win 4-6, 6-2, (10-1). On the sixth basehit, McGuire secured a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Namit Misra. After taking tomorrow off from competition, Union will wrap up spring break with a pair of games on Wednesday, starting with a 9 a.m. game against Oberlin College.

