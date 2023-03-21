Mavericks Open NCAA tournament in Fargo against St. Cloud State – Minnesota State University





Mankato, minor – The NCAA announced tonight that Minnesota State’s men’s hockey team has been selected as the #3 seed in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regional in Fargo, ND and will face second-seeded St. Cloud State (24-12-3). Thursday game time is set at 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU. The other half of the Fargo Region will consist of top-seeded Minnesota (26-9-1) and fourth-seeded Canisius (20-18-3). The region will open on Thursday with a regional champion to be decided on Saturday. The winner of the region moves on to the Frozen

Celebrate April 6-8 in Tampa, Florida. The Mavericks (25-12-1) repeated as the CCHA regular season and postseason champions this year and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in the program’s history. Minnesota State also played in the 2003 East Regional in Providence, RI, the 2013 Midwest Regional in Toledo, Ohio, the 2014 Northeast Regional in Worcester, Massachusetts, the 2015 Midwest Regional in South Bend, Ind., the 2018 West Regional in Sioux Falls , SD, the 2019 East Regional in Providence, RI, and the 2021 West Regional in Loveland, Colo., and the 2002 Regional in Albany, NY Minnesota State has won the last two regional tournaments it has participated in, earning berths to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh (2021) and Boston (2022). This year’s NCAA DI men’s hockey tournament games are below. Allentown, Penn./PPL Center (8,500) (Friday Sunday)

1. Michigan vs. 4. Colgate

2. Penn State vs 3. Michigan Tech Manchester, NH/SNHU Arena (9,852) (Thursday Saturday)

1. Denver vs. 4. Cornell

2. University of Boston vs. 3. West Michigan Bridgeport, Connecticut/Webster Bank Arena (10,000) (Friday Sunday)

1. Quinnipiac vs 4. Merrimack

2. Harvard vs. 3. Ohio State Fargo, ND/Scheel’s Arena (6,000) (Thursday and Saturday)

1.Minnesota vs. 4. Canisius

2. St Cloud State vs 3. Minnesota State History of NCAA Tournaments in the State of Minnesota Year Opponent (regional) Result Head coach 2003 Cornell (regional east) L, 5-2 Troy Jutting 2013 Miami (Regional Midwest) L, 2-0 Mike Hastings 2014 UMASS-Lowell (Northeast Regional) L, 2-1 Mike Hastings 2015 RIT (Regional Midwest) L, 2-1 Mike Hastings 2018 Minnesota Duluth (West Regional) L, 3-2 (OT) Mike Hastings 2019 Providence (regional eastern) L, 6-3 Mike Hastings 2021 Quinnipiac (regional west) W, 4-3 Mike Hastings 2021 Minnesota (regional west) W, 4-0 Mike Hastings 2021 St. Cloud State (Frozen Four/Pittsburg) L, 5-4 Mike Hastings 2022 Harvard (Albany Regional) W, 4-3 Mike Hastings 2022 Notre Dame (Albany regional) W, 1-0 Mike Hastings 2022 Minnesota (Frozen Four/Boston) W, 5-1 Mike Hastings 2022 Denver (Frozen Four/Boston) L, 5-1 Mike Hastings

