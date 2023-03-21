



CAA Softball Weekly Awards March 20

RICHMOND, Virginia (March 20, 2023) The CAA has released its sixth weekly softball awards for the 2023 season. Towson junior catcher Madyson Peters was selected as the CAA Player of the Week. A pair of right-handers shared the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week award following stellar weeks from Hofstra sophomore Haley Venturini and Delaware senior Emily Winburn. In addition, Hofstra freshman Alanna Morse received CAA Rookie of the Week honors. PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Madson Peters, Towson

Juniors | Catcher | Chandler, Arizona / Basha

Peters batted .438 (7-16) and posted a .500 on-base percentage, recording a home run and three doubles with eight RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases in a 4-1 week for Towson. During their weekend series against Charleston, the junior catcher went 5-for-10 at the plate, driving in eight runs and scoring three. On Sunday, the weekend was marked by a winning grand slam to secure the series over the Cougars. Peters hit safely in all five games last week, extending her hitting streak to six games. CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Haley Venturini, Hofstra

Sophomore | North Scituate, RI / Scituate

Venturini went 2-0 in the circle with a 1.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts, leading Hofstra to a weekend victory over Stony Brook. On Saturday, the right-handed sophomore struck out 10 batters in 6.0 innings of work, scattering two hits and allowing one earned run in a 9-1 victory for the Pride. She followed the performance by throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts, giving up one earned run and five hits, as Hofstra won 4-1 in the series final. CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Emily Winburn, Delaware

Seniors | Fort Lauderdale, Florida / Chaminade Madonna

Winburn posted a 2-0 record with an 0.50 ERA as Delaware earned a weekend win over UNCW. The senior right-hander threw back-to-back complete games, totaling 14.0 innings pitched for the weekend. In the series opener, Winburn gave up fit hits and one earned run in a 3–1 victory for the Blue Hens. On Sunday, she threw a complete game shutout, throwing five hits and striking out two to secure a 2-0 win for Delaware and the series sweep. ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Alanna Morse, Hofstra

Freshmen | Third base | North Bellmore, NY / Mepham

Morse scores safely in all three games of Hofstra’s weekend victory over Stony Brook, hitting a team-best .400 (4-10) with five RBIs and one run scored. The freshman third baseman also batted in at least one run in all three games to clinch her team-high five RBIs. Morse went 1-for-3 with two RBI’s in the series opener and final. She split the appearances with a 2-for-4 effort and a run scored in game two of the weekend series. 2023 CAA SOFTBALL WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

Player of the week

February 14th: Janel Gamache, UNCW

February 21st: Claudia Penny, Elon

February 28: Carmynn Bonner, Hampton

March 7th: Corinne Badger, Stony Brook

March 14: Janel Gamache, UNCW

20th of March: Madson Peters, Towson Pitcher of the week

February 14th: Emily Winburn, Delaware

February 21st: Maddie Gardner, Towson

February 28: Mia Haynes, Stony Brook

March 7th: Jessica Schable, Drexel

March 14: Caroline Conner, Charleston

20th of March: Haley Venturini, Hofstra

20th of March: Emily Winburn, Delaware Rookie of the week

February 14th: Katie Scheivert, Delaware

February 21st: Katie Scheivert, Delaware

February 28: Addie Ferguson, Towson

March 7th: Sierra Baldwin, North Carolina A&T

March 14: Mackenzie Blossom, Monmouth

20th of March: Alanna Morse, Hofstra Follow up with the Colonial Athletic AssociationFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramto get up-to-date information and learn more about everything CAA member institutions and their teams.

