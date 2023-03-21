Sports
Freshman Lane Hutson scores Boston University another Hockey East championship with an overtime goal
I believe we have a great group here, great coaches, Hutson said. It’s honestly been pretty easy for me. I’m just playing my game.
Hutson scored the game winner when he sent in a wrist ball from inside the blue line that sailed past Merrimack goalkeeper Hugo Ollas.
The Terriers (10-27-0) will find out where they go for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. A number 2 seed in the Manchester area seems likely.
Merrimack (23-13-1) was looking not only for his first conference championship, but also a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The loss forced the Warriors to await the rest of Saturday night’s results. St. Cloud States 3-0 victory over Colorado College came as good news for Merrimacks tournament hopes.
BU got a boost before the game with a performance from Case McCarthy. The senior suffered a broken collarbone during Friday’s semi-final victory over Providence. He was slammed into the boards in the third period and had to be carried off the ice. The defender read the starting line-up for the title match to his teammates.
To have him back here was huge, Terriers coach Jay Pandolfo said. I think that was important for our guys to see that he’s OK.
Never leading in regulation all weekend, BU rallied to beat Providence in overtime in the semifinals, then turned the trick again against Merrimack.
Trailing his team 2-1, Devin Kaplan tied the Terriers at 9:02 of the third period. The freshman carried the puck left to right across the zone before firing a shot above Ollas’ right pad to make it 2-2.
Neither team was able to close in the remaining 10:58 of regulation, and the conference championship went into overtime for the second straight year.
Merrimack (23-13-1) took a 2-1 lead in the final 20 minutes after senior Mac Welsher scored at 15:09 of the second period. Tristan Crozier won a faceoff and sent the puck back between his legs to Welsher, who shot it once past BU goalkeeper Drew Commesso (23 saves), blocker side.
The Terriers looked good in the last minute of the period, but Ollas (27 saves) stopped shots from senior Sam Stevens and sophomore Ty Gallagher with his right pad to keep the Warriors in front.
Junior Christian Felton put the Warriors ahead with a shorthanded goal at 6:57 of the first period, passing a pass from senior Ben Brar to beat Commesso five holes. It was the first shorthanded goal in a Hockey East title game since 2001.
Brar skated the puck down the right-hand boards and sent it to center, where Felton was able to deflect it for his second goal of the season. The early lead seemed to bode well for Merrimack, who entered the game with a 17-2 record as he scored first.
BU freshman Jeremy Wilmer was called for shortening the game, and Merrimack nearly extended the lead when freshman Zach Brookman took a feed from Will Calverley and entered a breakaway, but Commesso was able to stop the Terriers with just a goal.
The 1-0 Merrimack lead held into the first break. The Terriers, who had a 10-9 lead on shots, carried a five-on-three power play in the second after Mike Brown was called off the first at 7:21 for cutting and Brar went off at 7:31 for interference .
BU managed to gain 38 seconds in the second period as Hutson defeated Ollas. With the Terriers still in the two-man advantage, senior Domenick Fensore sent a pass to the freshman, who did it once from the circle for the tying run.
The Terriers played without senior forward Wilmer Skoog, who was suspended for his hit from behind on Providence defenseman Cam McDonald Friday. Skoog was whistled for boarding and given a two-minute time penalty. Providence coach Nate Leaman said after the game that McDonald broke his hand during the game.
