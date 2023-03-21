UMass welcomes Harvard into WNIT second round, battles Crimson in early season rematch

The need to know

The opening tip: the Massachusetts-HarvardPreview

The University of Massachusetts will host Harvard in a second round WNIT matchup at the Mullins Center on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

UMass advanced to the second round of the WNIT with a 73-48 victory over Albany last Friday night at the Mullins Center (March 17), while the Crimson defeated Towson 103-63 at home last Thursday (March 16).

In the victory over the Great Danes, Massachusetts set the all-time program record for wins in a season with 27 (27-6).

The Minutewomen will play in a national postseason tournament for a program-best third consecutive season after playing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and the 2021 WNIT.

A victory over the Crimson on Monday night would frustrate UMass’ first back-to-back postseason wins (not in a consolation group).

It will be the second meeting this season between Massachusetts and Harvard, as the Minutewomen recorded a 77-76 victory at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge on November 18.

In that win, four Minutewomen posted double figures with Sydney Taylor leading by 23 points, while Destiney Philoxy posted her first double-double of the season.

Massachusetts was one of 32 automatic qualifiers for the 2023 WNIT, earning the No. 1 seed in the A-10 championships by finishing the regular season with a 14-2 conference record and a share of the regular season season title.

In addition to a third straight postseason appearance, it is UMass’ sixth overall postseason appearance, having previously competed in the 1996, 1998 and 2022 NCAA Tournaments and the 1995 and 2021 NWIT/WNIT Tournaments .

During the 2022-2023 regular season, the Minutewomen posted a program record 12 games and finished the regular season with an overall record of 24-5.

UMass received a double bye to the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals and advanced to the Championship for the third year in a row with victories over George Mason (63-50) and Richmond (80-60) before falling in overtime to Saint Louis in the final (91-85).

Statistically speaking

The Minutewomen currently average 75.9 points per game, 40.7 rebounds per game, 18.0 assists per game and 8.4 steals per game. In the country, UMass is in the top 50 in 11 categories.

UMass is eighth in assists per game (18.0), while ranking 21st in scoring margin (13.4) and 27th in scoring offense. In rebounds per game, the team ranks 38th and 39th in offensive rebounds.

Sam Breen is first on the team with 17.4 ppg (575 points) and in rebounds with 10.1 per game (334 total). In the country, she is in the top 50 of nine categories. Breen is 12th in rebounds, 21st in rebounds per game and tied for eighth with 19 double-doubles this season. She is also tied for third with a triple-double.

Sydney Taylor is second on the team in scoring (16.0 ppg, 511 points) and is first with 3.1 3FGs per game. Taylor is tied for sixth in the nation in both 3FGs per game and her three-pointers made (96 total), while placing fifth in 3FG attempts.

Angelique Ngalakulondi has averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game so far this season (101 total) and ranks first on the team. Ber’Nyah Mayo averages 2.5 steals per game and has a total of 83 steals per season. Mayo is 33rd in the country in her swipes per game and tied for 17th in total steals.

Destiney Philoxy continues to help her teammates, dishing out 168 dimes, averaging 5.1 assists per game to sit at the top of the leaderboard for UMass. Philoxy is 22nd in the country in her total assists, while she sits 28th in her average.

Shaking up the record Book

After a 26-win season last year, UMass currently has 27 wins, marking the first time the program has had more than 20 wins in back-to-back seasons and is the most in program history. The team had the most A-10 Conference wins in program history with its 14 after an 84-61 victory over George Washington (02/25/23). This season, the Minutewomen are third in fewest total losses (six), behind the inaugural 1968-69, which had two in its 15-game season. The team also has the fewest losses in the A-10 Conference in the program’s history with only two , followed by three in the 1994–95 season and four last year.