No. 7 Women’s Lacrosse sees undefeated streak end in 13-12 loss at No. 12 Colby





Next game: No. 16 Bowdoin 3/25/2023 | 12:00 am March 25 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m No. 16 Bowdoin History WATERVILLE, I. After overcoming an early four-goal deficit and coming all the way back to lead with 11:09 left, the No. 7 ranked Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team failed to find the knockout streak as No. 12 Colby won a 13-12 won on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals (5-1, 1-1 NESCAC) lose for the first time this season, while Colby (2-3, 1-2 NESCAC) takes a much-needed league victory. The Cardinals played their fourth game in eight days, two of which played thousands of miles across the country. The Cardinals had a lot to work against them and it showed early on when Colby beat Wesleyan 6-1 in the space of 10:10 in the opening quarter. The Cardinals began to pull back some momentum late in the first quarter Gill Horst ’23 scored her second of the day before Kate Baliki ’23 completed a feed of Laura Baines ’24 to make it 6-4 Mules heading into the second quarter. After scoring the final two goals of the first quarter, the Cardinals scored the first two goals of the second quarter to tie the score at 6–6. Olivia Lay ’23 scored a pair of goals in free position just nine seconds apart as the game turned around completely after the Mules stormed into the four-goal lead. With the score tied at 8–7 in Colby’s favor at halftime, the Mules threatened to pull away by scoring twice to open the second half as they held the Cardinals goalless for over 16 minutes of play. Midway through the third, Lai broke through, as her third goal started a 4-0 Wesleyan run that resulted in an 11-10 Cardinal lead with 11:09 left. A costly yellow card soon followed Cardinal’s go-ahead goal Gill Horst while Colby cashed in with a player-up goal from Elizabeth Hennessey. Just over a minute later, Cami McDonald scored her first goal of the season to put the Mules ahead by one. The game kept swinging back and forth like Bridget Horst ’26 shot in the equalizer with 5:34 left on a free position, but Colby again answered at right-back, this time Paige Saudek scored what would be the winning goal. Wesleyan’s defense held strong for the next few minutes, regaining possession with just over a minute to play. The Cardinals then pulled a free position attempt with 34 seconds left, but Lai saw her effort go wide. Then from the reboot, Gill Horst also got an attempt wide and the ensuing ground ball was picked up by Ainsley Dion, ending the game. Lai scored five goals and went 3-for-4 on shots from free position as this marked a new season high for the senior offense. Baine added a season-high three assists while Gill Horst scored three season-high goals, good enough for the third hat-trick of her career. Gil added three ground balls, two draw controls, and one caused turnover. A crucial stat in this one came on the draws when Colby amassed 24 draft checks compared to just five for the Cardinals. In addition, the Mules finished +10 on ground balls (35-25) in the game. The Cardinals’ four-game sweep has come to an end as Wesleyan returns to Smith Field on Saturday for a 12:00 start against Bowdoin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.wesleyan.edu/news/2023/3/19/womens-lacrosse-no-7-womens-lacrosse-sees-unbeaten-run-end-in-13-12-loss-at-no-12-colby.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related