US MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket
IMAGE: Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch will captain the San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural edition of the United States’ new Twenty20 tournament, Major League Cricket. Photo: MLC/Twitter
The global cricket ecosystem is slowly seeing a paradigm shift towards franchise cricket and the entry of the Indian Premier League franchises into the United States through the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) could be an important step in that direction.
With Kolkata Knight Riders (Los Angeles), Chennai Super Kings (Texas), Mumbai Indians (New York) and Delhi Capitals (Seattle Orcas) taking ownership or making significant investments in four of the six franchises (the other two being Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns), will change the cricket landscape forever.
Even the two franchises that do not have IPL links are also owned by individuals of Indian descent. San Francisco Unicorns’ top investors are Venture Capitalists Venky Hariharan and Anand Rajaraman, who have onboarded the Australian state of Victoria.
Washington Freedom is owned by Indian American Sanjay Govil along with the New South Wales State Cricket Organization of Australia. Not to mention Seattle has Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as one of the investors.
The IPL franchises are now expanding their bouquet of teams across leagues in the West Indies, UAE, South Africa and now the US is another untapped market that went unexplored despite the Asian diaspora’s desire for some cricket.
On Monday, early morning Indian time (Sunday night in Houston), as former Australian captain Aaron Finch (San Francisco), Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), a former South African skipper and batting mainstay even now, Prime Minister pacer Anrich Nortje (Washington), Sri Lanka’s top T20 freelancer Wanindu Hasaranga (Washington), dashing all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (Seattle) and Marcus Stoinis (SF Unicorns) are the first group of quality internationals picked up by ‘Draft System’, a Major League thing.
In major American sports like basketball and baseball, there are no auctions, only the draft picks, and that has also been followed by Major League Cricket.
“A private cricket league in the US is very different from private leagues in the UAE or South Africa, for example. But in terms of revenue model, I expect the MLC to be much more successful in the coming years,” said Hemant Dua, former CEO of the former Delhi Daredevils , who has worked in the sports franchise business model for many years.
Dua then explained why the US has the potential to be successful.
“Building infrastructure is the least of the problems in the US. Also the Asian diaspora which (Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans) consists of people with more white collar jobs and more disposable income than a majority of the Asian diaspora in the US .UAE.
“In addition, the UAE league is more dependent on international players, but Indians in the US will also support their locals. You have to take into account all these issues. One thing that MLC organizers should look at is the timing of the Indian audience to generate more broadcast revenue.”
PICTURE: Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand was picked by LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket’s (MLC) ‘Domestic Player Draft’ on Sunday. Photo: Los Angeles Knight Riders/Twitter
The debate between club and country has been raging for some time. The BCCI does not allow its active cricketers to play leagues other than IPL, but the start of Major League Cricket in the US could lead to many domestic retirements in India due to a tendency to migrate to the US.
Case in point — Unmukt Chand and Milind Kumar, who found buyers in the inaugural season after giving up their domestic cricket career in India, which went nowhere.
“If you are not guaranteed an income of at least 15 crore from IPL in five years, or you are not a leading Indian international with endorsements and Rs 50 crore plus earnings, why stay behind?” an IPL franchise source told PTI as he discussed the possibilities.
“A retirement from all forms of cricket in India opens up opportunities to play multiple T20 leagues, earn at least 6-8 crore a year for 4-6 months of work and also maintain a good work-life balance. But yes, this only applies to skilled T20 players with no aspirations to play red-ball cricket and I can vouch there are many,” he added.
Although the ICC has already introduced FTP for the next five years after consultation with the various major international cricket boards, the appeal of six months work and six months leave and the practice of trading in private leagues only is a reality that is knocking hard on the door of the establishment.
Recently, the game’s administrators, MCC, stated after the annual meeting: “The 2023 men’s cricket schedule is saturated with franchise competitions, which overlap and compete with the ICC Future Tours Program (FTP) of bilateral international cricket, recently released through 2027. The only gap in the combined schedules this year is in October and November when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup takes place in India.”
The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) had released its annual report a few months ago, which stated that about 40 percent of the current cricketers in the market are freelancers and 49 percent are willing to trade a central contract in private leagues.
There are some interesting days ahead for all stakeholders in world cricket.
