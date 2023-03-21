I will ask Modi sahab to allow cricket to take place between the two countries’: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that the Indian cricket board should show more responsibility as it is a very strong board and should strive to normalize the relationship between the two cricketing nations. He said he will ask Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “make cricket happen”.

“I will ask Modi sahab to allow cricket between the two countries,” Afridi said on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha.

What can we do if we want to befriend someone and he won’t talk to us? There is no doubt that the BCCI is a very strong board, but when you are strong you have more responsibility. You’re not trying to make more enemies, you have to make friends. When you make more friends, you become stronger, Afridi said.

When asked if he believes that the PCB (the Pakistan Cricket Board) is weak, Afridi said, I wouldn’t say weak, but some answers also came from the front (BCCI).

Afridi felt that cricket is the best diplomacy and that both teams should reinforce each other. He still has cordial relations with the Indian players. Recently former India player Suresh Raina batted me.

I still have friends in the Indian team when we meet, we discuss, recently I met Raina and I asked for a bat, he gave me a bat, he says.

In a long interaction, Afridi kept pushing to spread the love. He recalled that during the 2005 series when Indian cricketers went out, no one took money from them.

The legendary great all-rounder said Pakistan has no concerns about safety as many international teams have toured safely in recent times.

Regarding the security issues in Pakistan, we have had a lot of international teams visiting lately. We also used to face security threats from India, but if there is permission from the government of both countries, the tour will go ahead. If the tour doesn’t go ahead, we’ll give those people a chance. All they want is for there to be no cricket between them, Afridi said.

Bilateral cricket ties between the two nations have not resumed after the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack; the teams have since only met in a multinational tournament. Afridi said both boards should have regular discussions.

Last year, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the chief of the Asian Cricket Council, had made public that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup and the tournament will be held at a neutral venue. PCB objected to this, stating that ACC had not even informed them of the tournament’s departure from their home and that the decision was made without consulting them. Since then, PCB has threatened to pull out of the 50 overs World Cup scheduled in India if the Asia Cup is played in another part of the cricketing world.

The real thing is we never consult each other. Communication is most important. Politicians do the same, they argue. Nothing will be resolved until you sit together. It would have been better if India had come to Pakistan. We and our governments want better relations with each other, Afridi said.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said on Saturday that the support of other members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will be important in organizing the Asian Cup, but admitted that India, which wants the tournament to be held elsewhere, has a big affects the mainland. body.

It is important to see how other members (of ACC) view our position on the Asia Cup. What they think is important, but ultimately we have to realize how much influence the BCCI with its financial power has in world cricket, Sethi said at a press conference ahead of his departure to Dubai to attend ACC and ICC meetings.

I have been in contact with senior members of ACC. I have informed them of our problems and we will try to find honorable solutions to the problems, he added.

Sethi said that in addition to seeking legal advice, he had held informal consultations with the State Department and government officials on the matter.

I have held informal consultations and also taken the view of the government and this time we have also taken all the legal advice on what position to take in these meetings, Sethi said.