Major League Cricket Squads 2023: Complete MLC Player List for All Teams





Find out who will play for your team in 2023 The inaugural Major League Cricket tournament will take place in 2023 from July 13 to July 30. The local player draw took place on March 19, with foreign players added outside the draft. The full list of players for MLC 2023 is below and will be updated once players are signed. Orcas in Seattle Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp Washington freedom Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum M.I. New York Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Aiil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Singh Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh Unicorns from San Francisco Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi Los Angeles Knight Riders Ali Khan, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram Team Texas Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla *updated March 20, 2023 – subject to change Related topics



