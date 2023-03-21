Texas’ first professional cricket team unveils new name and team roster





The first professional cricket team in Texas now has a team name and a talented roster. This is the state’s first professional cricket team in Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional cricket league in the US. So many firsts. Get ready to cheer for: Texas Super Kings. That’s the name. Go Kings Go! They also hired a coach and nine players, after the first MLC version which took place on Sunday, March 19 in Houston at the Space Center and was broadcast live around the world. In this event, six MLC teams representing Texas, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC selected nine domestic cricketers. The Texas team will be led by coach Stephen Fleming, a former captain of the New Zealand national cricket team and head coach of the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings. He played in the world’s historic first Twenty20 International as captain of the New Zealand team in 2005. The Texas Super Kings also announced their partnership with Chennai Super Kings, an Indian Premier League franchise cricket team based in Chennai, India, which will bring operational expertise and help lead the Texas team to championships. The Texas Super Kings roster features these top domestic cricketers: Round 1: Rusty Theron

Round 2: Calvin Savage

Round 3: Bornu Milantha

Round 4: Milind Kumar

Round 5: Sami Aslam

Round 6: Cameron Stevenson

Round 7: Cody Chetty

Round 8: Zia Shahzad

Round 9: Saiteja Mukkamalla Texan Super Kings co-owner Anurag Jain notes in a statement that cricket is popular all over the world and now is the time to make it popular in the US. Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world with a global fan base of about 2.5 billion followers, but there has been no chance for the sport to grow in the US, says Jain. We look forward to having a professional team in Texas for the passionate local cricket community to root for and introduce the sport to new fans across the country. Jain, a partner with Perot Jain and president of Access Healthcare; and Ross Perot Jr., chairman of the Perot Group, were among the cricket enthusiasts and investors in a $44 million round of funding that will help MLC build facilities across the country. The MLC’s inaugural season begins on July 13, 2023 at the first professional cricket stadium in the US, Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie. The 2023 season will feature 19 matches played over 18 days leading up to the first MLC Championship Final which takes place on July 30. to expand to a capacity of over 15,000 for major events, including matches at the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallas.culturemap.com/news/entertainment/cricket-super-kings-grand-prairie/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related