Dreux vs CIYMS Championship Week





Agreement: Championship Week – Match 4, European Cricket League, 2023 Location: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain Civil servants: Asad Ali (on the field), Charles Croucher (on the field), Robert Kemming (referee) CIYMS Play XI: Jason van der Merwe, Christopher Dougherty(wk), John Matchett(c), Carson McCullough, Jack Beattie, Mark Best, Jacob Mulder, Chris Robinson, Oliver Topping, Allen Coulter, Adam Kennedy Dreux Play XI: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar (c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir (wk), Wahid Abdul

Points table League: League HOR Mar 20 Cartama PIC defeated HOR by 9 wickets FAR Mar 21 Cartama Still to play CIC Mar 21 Cartama Still to play SPA Mar 22 Cartama Still to play BCC Mar 22 Cartama Still to play DRX Mar 23 Cartama Still to play FAR Mar 20 Cartama SPA defeated FAR by 24 runs CIC Mar 21 Cartama Still to play DRX Mar 21 Cartama Still to play Pic Mar 22 Cartama Still to play HOR Mar 22 Cartama Still to play BCC Mar 23 Cartama Still to play DRX Mar 20 Cartama CIC defeated DRX by 11 runs SPA Mar 21 Cartama Still to play Pic Mar 21 Cartama Still to play HOR Mar 22 Cartama Still to play BCC Mar 22 Cartama Still to play FAR Mar 23 Cartama Still to play BCC Mar 20 Cartama DRX defeated BCC by 8 wickets CIC Mar 20 Cartama CIC defeated DRX by 11 runs SPA Mar 21 Cartama Still to play FAR Mar 22 Cartama Still to play Pic Mar 23 Cartama Still to play HOR Mar 23 Cartama Still to play BCC Mar 20 Cartama FAR defeated BCC by 34 runs SPA Mar 20 Cartama SPA defeated FAR by 24 runs Pic Mar 21 Cartama Still to play DRX Mar 22 Cartama Still to play CIC Mar 23 Cartama Still to play HOR Mar 23 Cartama Still to play DRX Mar 20 Cartama DRX defeated BCC by 8 wickets FAR Mar 20 Cartama FAR defeated BCC by 34 runs HOR Mar 21 Cartama Still to play CIC Mar 22 Cartama Still to play Pic Mar 22 Cartama Still to play SPA Mar 23 Cartama Still to play Pic Mar 20 Cartama PIC defeated HOR by 9 wickets BCC Mar 21 Cartama Still to play CIC Mar 22 Cartama Still to play SPA Mar 22 Cartama Still to play FAR Mar 23 Cartama Still to play DRX Mar 23 Cartama Still to play Group A HOR Feb 27 Cartama DCC eV defeated HOR by 48 runs IPC Feb 27 Cartama DCC defeated IPC by 34 runs SHORT Feb 28 Cartama BYR defeated DCC by 5 wickets TST Feb 28 Cartama DCC defeated TST by 8 wickets TST Feb 27 Cartama BYR defeated TST by 42 runs IPC Feb 27 Cartama IPC defeated BYR by 8 wickets DCC Feb 28 Cartama BYR defeated DCC by 5 wickets HOR Feb 28 Cartama BYR defeated HOR by 15 runs DCC Feb 27 Cartama DCC defeated IPC by 34 runs SHORT Feb 27 Cartama IPC defeated BYR by 8 wickets HOR Feb 28 Cartama HOR defeated IPC by 5 wickets TST Feb 28 Cartama IPC defeated TST by 27 runs DCC Feb 27 Cartama DCC eV defeated HOR by 48 runs TST Feb 27 Cartama HOR defeated TST by 8 wickets IPC Feb 28 Cartama HOR defeated IPC by 5 wickets SHORT Feb 28 Cartama BYR defeated HOR by 15 runs SHORT Feb 27 Cartama BYR defeated TST by 42 runs HOR Feb 27 Cartama HOR defeated TST by 8 wickets IPC Feb 28 Cartama IPC defeated TST by 27 runs DCC Feb 28 Cartama DCC defeated TST by 8 wickets Group: B FAR Mar 02 Cartama SVH defeated FAR by 8 wickets VOC Mar 02 Cartama SVH defeated VOC by 9 wickets INB Mar 03 Cartama SVH defeated INB by 9 wickets AUM Mar 03 Cartama SVH defeated AUM by 53 runs SVH Mar 02 Cartama SVH defeated FAR by 8 wickets AUM Mar 02 Cartama FAR defeated AUM by 6 wickets VOC Mar 03 Cartama FAR defeated VOC by 19 runs INB Mar 03 Cartama FAR defeated INB by 8 wickets INB Mar 02 Cartama AUM defeated INB by 39 runs FAR Mar 02 Cartama FAR defeated AUM by 6 wickets VOC Mar 03 Cartama VOC defeated AUM by 7 wickets SVH Mar 03 Cartama SVH defeated AUM by 53 runs SVH Mar 02 Cartama SVH defeated VOC by 9 wickets INB Mar 02 Cartama INB defeated VOC by 5 runs FAR Mar 03 Cartama FAR defeated VOC by 19 runs AUM Mar 03 Cartama VOC defeated AUM by 7 wickets AUM Mar 02 Cartama AUM defeated INB by 39 runs VOC Mar 02 Cartama INB defeated VOC by 5 runs SVH Mar 03 Cartama SVH defeated INB by 9 wickets FAR Mar 03 Cartama FAR defeated INB by 8 wickets Group: C RTB Mar 06 Cartama FSU defeated RTB by 29 runs OLCC Mar 06 Cartama Quit match LYL Mar 07 Cartama FSU defeated LYL by 6 runs BCC Mar 07 Cartama BCC defeated FSU by 9 wickets OLCC Mar 06 Cartama OLCC defeated BCC by 16 runs LYL Mar 06 Cartama BCC defeated LYL by 16 runs RTB Mar 07 Cartama RTB defeated BCC by 5 wickets FSU Mar 07 Cartama BCC defeated FSU by 9 wickets BCC Mar 06 Cartama BCC defeated LYL by 16 runs RTB Mar 06 Cartama LYL beat RTB by 6 wickets OLCC Mar 07 Cartama LYL defeated OLCC by 6 runs FSU Mar 07 Cartama FSU defeated LYL by 6 runs FSU Mar 06 Cartama FSU defeated RTB by 29 runs LYL Mar 06 Cartama LYL beat RTB by 6 wickets BCC Mar 07 Cartama RTB defeated BCC by 5 wickets OLCC Mar 07 Cartama Royal Tigers defeated OLCC by 7 wickets BCC Mar 06 Cartama OLCC defeated BCC by 16 runs FSU Mar 06 Cartama Quit match LYL Mar 07 Cartama LYL defeated OLCC by 6 runs RTB Mar 07 Cartama Royal Tigers defeated OLCC by 7 wickets Group: D HT Mar 09 Cartama DRX beat HT by 8 wickets BRN Mar 09 Cartama DRX defeated BRN by 49 runs VCC Mar 10 Cartama DRX defeated VCC by 58 runs FCC Mar 10 Cartama DRX defeated FCC by 4 wickets VCC Mar 09 Cartama FCC beat VCC by 4 wickets HT Mar 09 Cartama FCC defeated HT by 6 wickets BRN Mar 10 Cartama FCC defeated BRN by 9 wickets DRX Mar 10 Cartama DRX defeated FCC by 4 wickets FCC Mar 09 Cartama FCC beat VCC by 4 wickets BRN Mar 09 Cartama VCC defeated BRN by 46 runs DRX Mar 10 Cartama DRX defeated VCC by 58 runs HT Mar 10 Cartama VCC defeated HT by 16 runs DRX Mar 09 Cartama DRX defeated HT by 8 wickets FCC Mar 09 Cartama FCC defeated HT by 6 wickets BRN Mar 10 Cartama HT defeated BRN by 9 wickets VCC Mar 10 Cartama VCC defeated HT by 16 runs DRX Mar 09 Cartama DRX defeated BRN by 49 runs VCC Mar 09 Cartama VCC defeated BRN by 46 runs HT Mar 10 Cartama HT defeated BRN by 9 wickets FCC Mar 10 Cartama FCC defeated BRN by 9 wickets Group: E SPA Mar 13 Cartama RCC defeated SPA by 7 wickets UNI Mar 13 Cartama RCC defeated UNI by 9 wickets VCA Mar 14 Cartama RCC defeated SCC by 6 wickets AGAIN Mar 14 Cartama RCC defeated ZAS by 82 runs RCC Mar 13 Cartama RCC defeated SPA by 7 wickets VCA Mar 13 Cartama SPA defeated SCC by 27 runs AGAIN Mar 14 Cartama SPA defeated ZAS by 66 runs UNI Mar 14 Cartama SPA defeated UNI by 9 wickets VCA Mar 13 Cartama ZAS defeated SCC by 6 runs UNI Mar 13 Cartama ZAS defeated UNI by 7 wickets SPA Mar 14 Cartama SPA defeated ZAS by 66 points RCC Mar 14 Cartama RCC defeated ZAS by 82 points RCC Mar 13 Cartama RCC defeated UNI by 9 wickets AGAIN Mar 13 Cartama ZAS defeated UNI by 7 wickets SPA Mar 14 Cartama SPA defeated UNI by 9 wickets VCA Mar 14 Cartama UNI defeated SCC by 12 runs SPA Mar 13 Cartama SPA defeated SCC by 27 runs AGAIN Mar 13 Cartama ZAS defeated SCC by 6 runs RCC Mar 14 Cartama RCC defeated SCC by 6 wickets UNI Mar 14 Cartama UNI defeated SCC by 12 runs Group: F CIC Mar 16 Cartama CIC defeated AF by 10 wickets PNL Mar 16 Cartama AF defeated PNL by 6 wickets YOU Mar 17 Cartama AF defeated OEI by 7 wickets KSK Mar 17 Cartama AF defeated KSK by 6 wickets PNL Mar 16 Cartama KSK defeated PNL by 26 runs YOU Mar 16 Cartama KSK defeated OEI by 5 wickets CIC Mar 17 Cartama KSK defeated CIC by 6 runs BY Mar 17 Cartama AF defeated KSK by 6 wickets BY Mar 16 Cartama CIC defeated AF by 10 wickets YOU Mar 16 Cartama OEI defeated CIC by 8 runs KSK Mar 17 Cartama KSK defeated CIC by 6 runs PNL Mar 17 Cartama CIC defeated PNL by 8 wickets CIC Mar 16 Cartama OEI defeated CIC by 8 runs KSK Mar 16 Cartama KSK defeated OEI by 5 wickets BY Mar 17 Cartama AF defeated OEI by 7 wickets PNL Mar 17 Cartama OEI defeated PNL by 8 wickets KSK Mar 16 Cartama KSK defeated PNL by 26 runs BY Mar 16 Cartama AF defeated PNL by 6 wickets YOU Mar 17 Cartama OEI defeated PNL by 8 wickets CIC Mar 17 Cartama CIC defeated PNL by 8 wickets Updated 10 hours ago #:Rank Team:Teams participating in the tournament P:The number of games played W:The number of matches won D:The number of matches drawn L:The number of games lost NO:No result NRR:Net run rate PTS:Points : Qualified for playoffs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fancode.com/cricket/matches/european-cricket-league-2023/cic-vs-drx/live-match-info/66689 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related