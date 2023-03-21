Connect with us

Dreux vs CIYMS Championship Week

Dreux vs CIYMS Championship Week

 


Points table

League: League

HOR

Mar 20

Cartama

PIC defeated HOR by 9 wickets

FAR

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

CIC

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

SPA

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

BCC

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

DRX

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

FAR

Mar 20

Cartama

SPA defeated FAR by 24 runs

CIC

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

DRX

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

Pic

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

HOR

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

BCC

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

DRX

Mar 20

Cartama

CIC defeated DRX by 11 runs

SPA

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

Pic

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

HOR

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

BCC

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

FAR

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

BCC

Mar 20

Cartama

DRX defeated BCC by 8 wickets

CIC

Mar 20

Cartama

CIC defeated DRX by 11 runs

SPA

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

FAR

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

Pic

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

HOR

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

BCC

Mar 20

Cartama

FAR defeated BCC by 34 runs

SPA

Mar 20

Cartama

SPA defeated FAR by 24 runs

Pic

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

DRX

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

CIC

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

HOR

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

DRX

Mar 20

Cartama

DRX defeated BCC by 8 wickets

FAR

Mar 20

Cartama

FAR defeated BCC by 34 runs

HOR

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

CIC

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

Pic

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

SPA

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

Pic

Mar 20

Cartama

PIC defeated HOR by 9 wickets

BCC

Mar 21

Cartama

Still to play

CIC

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

SPA

Mar 22

Cartama

Still to play

FAR

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

DRX

Mar 23

Cartama

Still to play

Group A

HOR

Feb 27

Cartama

DCC eV defeated HOR by 48 runs

IPC

Feb 27

Cartama

DCC defeated IPC by 34 runs

SHORT

Feb 28

Cartama

BYR defeated DCC by 5 wickets

TST

Feb 28

Cartama

DCC defeated TST by 8 wickets

TST

Feb 27

Cartama

BYR defeated TST by 42 runs

IPC

Feb 27

Cartama

IPC defeated BYR by 8 wickets

DCC

Feb 28

Cartama

BYR defeated DCC by 5 wickets

HOR

Feb 28

Cartama

BYR defeated HOR by 15 runs

DCC

Feb 27

Cartama

DCC defeated IPC by 34 runs

SHORT

Feb 27

Cartama

IPC defeated BYR by 8 wickets

HOR

Feb 28

Cartama

HOR defeated IPC by 5 wickets

TST

Feb 28

Cartama

IPC defeated TST by 27 runs

DCC

Feb 27

Cartama

DCC eV defeated HOR by 48 runs

TST

Feb 27

Cartama

HOR defeated TST by 8 wickets

IPC

Feb 28

Cartama

HOR defeated IPC by 5 wickets

SHORT

Feb 28

Cartama

BYR defeated HOR by 15 runs

SHORT

Feb 27

Cartama

BYR defeated TST by 42 runs

HOR

Feb 27

Cartama

HOR defeated TST by 8 wickets

IPC

Feb 28

Cartama

IPC defeated TST by 27 runs

DCC

Feb 28

Cartama

DCC defeated TST by 8 wickets

Group: B

FAR

Mar 02

Cartama

SVH defeated FAR by 8 wickets

VOC

Mar 02

Cartama

SVH defeated VOC by 9 wickets

INB

Mar 03

Cartama

SVH defeated INB by 9 wickets

AUM

Mar 03

Cartama

SVH defeated AUM by 53 runs

SVH

Mar 02

Cartama

SVH defeated FAR by 8 wickets

AUM

Mar 02

Cartama

FAR defeated AUM by 6 wickets

VOC

Mar 03

Cartama

FAR defeated VOC by 19 runs

INB

Mar 03

Cartama

FAR defeated INB by 8 wickets

INB

Mar 02

Cartama

AUM defeated INB by 39 runs

FAR

Mar 02

Cartama

FAR defeated AUM by 6 wickets

VOC

Mar 03

Cartama

VOC defeated AUM by 7 wickets

SVH

Mar 03

Cartama

SVH defeated AUM by 53 runs

SVH

Mar 02

Cartama

SVH defeated VOC by 9 wickets

INB

Mar 02

Cartama

INB defeated VOC by 5 runs

FAR

Mar 03

Cartama

FAR defeated VOC by 19 runs

AUM

Mar 03

Cartama

VOC defeated AUM by 7 wickets

AUM

Mar 02

Cartama

AUM defeated INB by 39 runs

VOC

Mar 02

Cartama

INB defeated VOC by 5 runs

SVH

Mar 03

Cartama

SVH defeated INB by 9 wickets

FAR

Mar 03

Cartama

FAR defeated INB by 8 wickets

Group: C

RTB

Mar 06

Cartama

FSU defeated RTB by 29 runs

OLCC

Mar 06

Cartama

Quit match

LYL

Mar 07

Cartama

FSU defeated LYL by 6 runs

BCC

Mar 07

Cartama

BCC defeated FSU by 9 wickets

OLCC

Mar 06

Cartama

OLCC defeated BCC by 16 runs

LYL

Mar 06

Cartama

BCC defeated LYL by 16 runs

RTB

Mar 07

Cartama

RTB defeated BCC by 5 wickets

FSU

Mar 07

Cartama

BCC defeated FSU by 9 wickets

BCC

Mar 06

Cartama

BCC defeated LYL by 16 runs

RTB

Mar 06

Cartama

LYL beat RTB by 6 wickets

OLCC

Mar 07

Cartama

LYL defeated OLCC by 6 runs

FSU

Mar 07

Cartama

FSU defeated LYL by 6 runs

FSU

Mar 06

Cartama

FSU defeated RTB by 29 runs

LYL

Mar 06

Cartama

LYL beat RTB by 6 wickets

BCC

Mar 07

Cartama

RTB defeated BCC by 5 wickets

OLCC

Mar 07

Cartama

Royal Tigers defeated OLCC by 7 wickets

BCC

Mar 06

Cartama

OLCC defeated BCC by 16 runs

FSU

Mar 06

Cartama

Quit match

LYL

Mar 07

Cartama

LYL defeated OLCC by 6 runs

RTB

Mar 07

Cartama

Royal Tigers defeated OLCC by 7 wickets

Group: D

HT

Mar 09

Cartama

DRX beat HT by 8 wickets

BRN

Mar 09

Cartama

DRX defeated BRN by 49 runs

VCC

Mar 10

Cartama

DRX defeated VCC by 58 runs

FCC

Mar 10

Cartama

DRX defeated FCC by 4 wickets

VCC

Mar 09

Cartama

FCC beat VCC by 4 wickets

HT

Mar 09

Cartama

FCC defeated HT by 6 wickets

BRN

Mar 10

Cartama

FCC defeated BRN by 9 wickets

DRX

Mar 10

Cartama

DRX defeated FCC by 4 wickets

FCC

Mar 09

Cartama

FCC beat VCC by 4 wickets

BRN

Mar 09

Cartama

VCC defeated BRN by 46 runs

DRX

Mar 10

Cartama

DRX defeated VCC by 58 runs

HT

Mar 10

Cartama

VCC defeated HT by 16 runs

DRX

Mar 09

Cartama

DRX defeated HT by 8 wickets

FCC

Mar 09

Cartama

FCC defeated HT by 6 wickets

BRN

Mar 10

Cartama

HT defeated BRN by 9 wickets

VCC

Mar 10

Cartama

VCC defeated HT by 16 runs

DRX

Mar 09

Cartama

DRX defeated BRN by 49 runs

VCC

Mar 09

Cartama

VCC defeated BRN by 46 runs

HT

Mar 10

Cartama

HT defeated BRN by 9 wickets

FCC

Mar 10

Cartama

FCC defeated BRN by 9 wickets

Group: E

SPA

Mar 13

Cartama

RCC defeated SPA by 7 wickets

UNI

Mar 13

Cartama

RCC defeated UNI by 9 wickets

VCA

Mar 14

Cartama

RCC defeated SCC by 6 wickets

AGAIN

Mar 14

Cartama

RCC defeated ZAS by 82 runs

RCC

Mar 13

Cartama

RCC defeated SPA by 7 wickets

VCA

Mar 13

Cartama

SPA defeated SCC by 27 runs

AGAIN

Mar 14

Cartama

SPA defeated ZAS by 66 runs

UNI

Mar 14

Cartama

SPA defeated UNI by 9 wickets

VCA

Mar 13

Cartama

ZAS defeated SCC by 6 runs

UNI

Mar 13

Cartama

ZAS defeated UNI by 7 wickets

SPA

Mar 14

Cartama

SPA defeated ZAS by 66 points

RCC

Mar 14

Cartama

RCC defeated ZAS by 82 points

RCC

Mar 13

Cartama

RCC defeated UNI by 9 wickets

AGAIN

Mar 13

Cartama

ZAS defeated UNI by 7 wickets

SPA

Mar 14

Cartama

SPA defeated UNI by 9 wickets

VCA

Mar 14

Cartama

UNI defeated SCC by 12 runs

SPA

Mar 13

Cartama

SPA defeated SCC by 27 runs

AGAIN

Mar 13

Cartama

ZAS defeated SCC by 6 runs

RCC

Mar 14

Cartama

RCC defeated SCC by 6 wickets

UNI

Mar 14

Cartama

UNI defeated SCC by 12 runs

Group: F

CIC

Mar 16

Cartama

CIC defeated AF by 10 wickets

PNL

Mar 16

Cartama

AF defeated PNL by 6 wickets

YOU

Mar 17

Cartama

AF defeated OEI by 7 wickets

KSK

Mar 17

Cartama

AF defeated KSK by 6 wickets

PNL

Mar 16

Cartama

KSK defeated PNL by 26 runs

YOU

Mar 16

Cartama

KSK defeated OEI by 5 wickets

CIC

Mar 17

Cartama

KSK defeated CIC by 6 runs

BY

Mar 17

Cartama

AF defeated KSK by 6 wickets

BY

Mar 16

Cartama

CIC defeated AF by 10 wickets

YOU

Mar 16

Cartama

OEI defeated CIC by 8 runs

KSK

Mar 17

Cartama

KSK defeated CIC by 6 runs

PNL

Mar 17

Cartama

CIC defeated PNL by 8 wickets

CIC

Mar 16

Cartama

OEI defeated CIC by 8 runs

KSK

Mar 16

Cartama

KSK defeated OEI by 5 wickets

BY

Mar 17

Cartama

AF defeated OEI by 7 wickets

PNL

Mar 17

Cartama

OEI defeated PNL by 8 wickets

KSK

Mar 16

Cartama

KSK defeated PNL by 26 runs

BY

Mar 16

Cartama

AF defeated PNL by 6 wickets

YOU

Mar 17

Cartama

OEI defeated PNL by 8 wickets

CIC

Mar 17

Cartama

CIC defeated PNL by 8 wickets

Updated 10 hours ago

#:Rank

Team:Teams participating in the tournament

P:The number of games played

W:The number of matches won

D:The number of matches drawn

L:The number of games lost

NO:No result

NRR:Net run rate

PTS:Points

:Qualified for playoffs

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.fancode.com/cricket/matches/european-cricket-league-2023/cic-vs-drx/live-match-info/66689

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

