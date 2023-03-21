Sports
Dreux vs CIYMS Championship Week
Points table
League: League
HOR
Mar 20
Cartama
PIC defeated HOR by 9 wickets
FAR
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
CIC
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
SPA
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
BCC
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
DRX
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
FAR
Mar 20
Cartama
SPA defeated FAR by 24 runs
CIC
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
DRX
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
Pic
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
HOR
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
BCC
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
DRX
Mar 20
Cartama
CIC defeated DRX by 11 runs
SPA
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
Pic
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
HOR
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
BCC
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
FAR
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
BCC
Mar 20
Cartama
DRX defeated BCC by 8 wickets
CIC
Mar 20
Cartama
CIC defeated DRX by 11 runs
SPA
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
FAR
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
Pic
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
HOR
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
BCC
Mar 20
Cartama
FAR defeated BCC by 34 runs
SPA
Mar 20
Cartama
SPA defeated FAR by 24 runs
Pic
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
DRX
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
CIC
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
HOR
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
DRX
Mar 20
Cartama
DRX defeated BCC by 8 wickets
FAR
Mar 20
Cartama
FAR defeated BCC by 34 runs
HOR
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
CIC
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
Pic
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
SPA
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
Pic
Mar 20
Cartama
PIC defeated HOR by 9 wickets
BCC
Mar 21
Cartama
Still to play
CIC
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
SPA
Mar 22
Cartama
Still to play
FAR
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
DRX
Mar 23
Cartama
Still to play
Group A
HOR
Feb 27
Cartama
DCC eV defeated HOR by 48 runs
IPC
Feb 27
Cartama
DCC defeated IPC by 34 runs
SHORT
Feb 28
Cartama
BYR defeated DCC by 5 wickets
TST
Feb 28
Cartama
DCC defeated TST by 8 wickets
TST
Feb 27
Cartama
BYR defeated TST by 42 runs
IPC
Feb 27
Cartama
IPC defeated BYR by 8 wickets
DCC
Feb 28
Cartama
BYR defeated DCC by 5 wickets
HOR
Feb 28
Cartama
BYR defeated HOR by 15 runs
DCC
Feb 27
Cartama
DCC defeated IPC by 34 runs
SHORT
Feb 27
Cartama
IPC defeated BYR by 8 wickets
HOR
Feb 28
Cartama
HOR defeated IPC by 5 wickets
TST
Feb 28
Cartama
IPC defeated TST by 27 runs
DCC
Feb 27
Cartama
DCC eV defeated HOR by 48 runs
TST
Feb 27
Cartama
HOR defeated TST by 8 wickets
IPC
Feb 28
Cartama
HOR defeated IPC by 5 wickets
SHORT
Feb 28
Cartama
BYR defeated HOR by 15 runs
SHORT
Feb 27
Cartama
BYR defeated TST by 42 runs
HOR
Feb 27
Cartama
HOR defeated TST by 8 wickets
IPC
Feb 28
Cartama
IPC defeated TST by 27 runs
DCC
Feb 28
Cartama
DCC defeated TST by 8 wickets
Group: B
FAR
Mar 02
Cartama
SVH defeated FAR by 8 wickets
VOC
Mar 02
Cartama
SVH defeated VOC by 9 wickets
INB
Mar 03
Cartama
SVH defeated INB by 9 wickets
AUM
Mar 03
Cartama
SVH defeated AUM by 53 runs
SVH
Mar 02
Cartama
SVH defeated FAR by 8 wickets
AUM
Mar 02
Cartama
FAR defeated AUM by 6 wickets
VOC
Mar 03
Cartama
FAR defeated VOC by 19 runs
INB
Mar 03
Cartama
FAR defeated INB by 8 wickets
INB
Mar 02
Cartama
AUM defeated INB by 39 runs
FAR
Mar 02
Cartama
FAR defeated AUM by 6 wickets
VOC
Mar 03
Cartama
VOC defeated AUM by 7 wickets
SVH
Mar 03
Cartama
SVH defeated AUM by 53 runs
SVH
Mar 02
Cartama
SVH defeated VOC by 9 wickets
INB
Mar 02
Cartama
INB defeated VOC by 5 runs
FAR
Mar 03
Cartama
FAR defeated VOC by 19 runs
AUM
Mar 03
Cartama
VOC defeated AUM by 7 wickets
AUM
Mar 02
Cartama
AUM defeated INB by 39 runs
VOC
Mar 02
Cartama
INB defeated VOC by 5 runs
SVH
Mar 03
Cartama
SVH defeated INB by 9 wickets
FAR
Mar 03
Cartama
FAR defeated INB by 8 wickets
Group: C
RTB
Mar 06
Cartama
FSU defeated RTB by 29 runs
OLCC
Mar 06
Cartama
Quit match
LYL
Mar 07
Cartama
FSU defeated LYL by 6 runs
BCC
Mar 07
Cartama
BCC defeated FSU by 9 wickets
OLCC
Mar 06
Cartama
OLCC defeated BCC by 16 runs
LYL
Mar 06
Cartama
BCC defeated LYL by 16 runs
RTB
Mar 07
Cartama
RTB defeated BCC by 5 wickets
FSU
Mar 07
Cartama
BCC defeated FSU by 9 wickets
BCC
Mar 06
Cartama
BCC defeated LYL by 16 runs
RTB
Mar 06
Cartama
LYL beat RTB by 6 wickets
OLCC
Mar 07
Cartama
LYL defeated OLCC by 6 runs
FSU
Mar 07
Cartama
FSU defeated LYL by 6 runs
FSU
Mar 06
Cartama
FSU defeated RTB by 29 runs
LYL
Mar 06
Cartama
LYL beat RTB by 6 wickets
BCC
Mar 07
Cartama
RTB defeated BCC by 5 wickets
OLCC
Mar 07
Cartama
Royal Tigers defeated OLCC by 7 wickets
BCC
Mar 06
Cartama
OLCC defeated BCC by 16 runs
FSU
Mar 06
Cartama
Quit match
LYL
Mar 07
Cartama
LYL defeated OLCC by 6 runs
RTB
Mar 07
Cartama
Royal Tigers defeated OLCC by 7 wickets
Group: D
HT
Mar 09
Cartama
DRX beat HT by 8 wickets
BRN
Mar 09
Cartama
DRX defeated BRN by 49 runs
VCC
Mar 10
Cartama
DRX defeated VCC by 58 runs
FCC
Mar 10
Cartama
DRX defeated FCC by 4 wickets
VCC
Mar 09
Cartama
FCC beat VCC by 4 wickets
HT
Mar 09
Cartama
FCC defeated HT by 6 wickets
BRN
Mar 10
Cartama
FCC defeated BRN by 9 wickets
DRX
Mar 10
Cartama
DRX defeated FCC by 4 wickets
FCC
Mar 09
Cartama
FCC beat VCC by 4 wickets
BRN
Mar 09
Cartama
VCC defeated BRN by 46 runs
DRX
Mar 10
Cartama
DRX defeated VCC by 58 runs
HT
Mar 10
Cartama
VCC defeated HT by 16 runs
DRX
Mar 09
Cartama
DRX defeated HT by 8 wickets
FCC
Mar 09
Cartama
FCC defeated HT by 6 wickets
BRN
Mar 10
Cartama
HT defeated BRN by 9 wickets
VCC
Mar 10
Cartama
VCC defeated HT by 16 runs
DRX
Mar 09
Cartama
DRX defeated BRN by 49 runs
VCC
Mar 09
Cartama
VCC defeated BRN by 46 runs
HT
Mar 10
Cartama
HT defeated BRN by 9 wickets
FCC
Mar 10
Cartama
FCC defeated BRN by 9 wickets
Group: E
SPA
Mar 13
Cartama
RCC defeated SPA by 7 wickets
UNI
Mar 13
Cartama
RCC defeated UNI by 9 wickets
VCA
Mar 14
Cartama
RCC defeated SCC by 6 wickets
AGAIN
Mar 14
Cartama
RCC defeated ZAS by 82 runs
RCC
Mar 13
Cartama
RCC defeated SPA by 7 wickets
VCA
Mar 13
Cartama
SPA defeated SCC by 27 runs
AGAIN
Mar 14
Cartama
SPA defeated ZAS by 66 runs
UNI
Mar 14
Cartama
SPA defeated UNI by 9 wickets
VCA
Mar 13
Cartama
ZAS defeated SCC by 6 runs
UNI
Mar 13
Cartama
ZAS defeated UNI by 7 wickets
SPA
Mar 14
Cartama
SPA defeated ZAS by 66 points
RCC
Mar 14
Cartama
RCC defeated ZAS by 82 points
RCC
Mar 13
Cartama
RCC defeated UNI by 9 wickets
AGAIN
Mar 13
Cartama
ZAS defeated UNI by 7 wickets
SPA
Mar 14
Cartama
SPA defeated UNI by 9 wickets
VCA
Mar 14
Cartama
UNI defeated SCC by 12 runs
SPA
Mar 13
Cartama
SPA defeated SCC by 27 runs
AGAIN
Mar 13
Cartama
ZAS defeated SCC by 6 runs
RCC
Mar 14
Cartama
RCC defeated SCC by 6 wickets
UNI
Mar 14
Cartama
UNI defeated SCC by 12 runs
Group: F
CIC
Mar 16
Cartama
CIC defeated AF by 10 wickets
PNL
Mar 16
Cartama
AF defeated PNL by 6 wickets
YOU
Mar 17
Cartama
AF defeated OEI by 7 wickets
KSK
Mar 17
Cartama
AF defeated KSK by 6 wickets
PNL
Mar 16
Cartama
KSK defeated PNL by 26 runs
YOU
Mar 16
Cartama
KSK defeated OEI by 5 wickets
CIC
Mar 17
Cartama
KSK defeated CIC by 6 runs
BY
Mar 17
Cartama
AF defeated KSK by 6 wickets
BY
Mar 16
Cartama
CIC defeated AF by 10 wickets
YOU
Mar 16
Cartama
OEI defeated CIC by 8 runs
KSK
Mar 17
Cartama
KSK defeated CIC by 6 runs
PNL
Mar 17
Cartama
CIC defeated PNL by 8 wickets
CIC
Mar 16
Cartama
OEI defeated CIC by 8 runs
KSK
Mar 16
Cartama
KSK defeated OEI by 5 wickets
BY
Mar 17
Cartama
AF defeated OEI by 7 wickets
PNL
Mar 17
Cartama
OEI defeated PNL by 8 wickets
KSK
Mar 16
Cartama
KSK defeated PNL by 26 runs
BY
Mar 16
Cartama
AF defeated PNL by 6 wickets
YOU
Mar 17
Cartama
OEI defeated PNL by 8 wickets
CIC
Mar 17
Cartama
CIC defeated PNL by 8 wickets
#:Rank
Team:Teams participating in the tournament
P:The number of games played
W:The number of matches won
D:The number of matches drawn
L:The number of games lost
NO:No result
NRR:Net run rate
PTS:Points
Sources
2/ https://www.fancode.com/cricket/matches/european-cricket-league-2023/cic-vs-drx/live-match-info/66689
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
