Major League Cricket: Liam Plunkett signs up for new US T20 tournament with San Francisco Unicorns
England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett signs for US Major League Cricket’s inaugural season after being drafted by Australian Aaron Finch’s San Francisco Unicorns
England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett is one of the big names taking part in the USA’s inaugural T20 season after being included in Major League Cricket’s first-ever draft.
Major League Cricket will start this summer and the tournament will be played between July 13 and July 30 in Dallas.
The league held its first player draw in Houston, Texas, on Sunday night, where Plunkett, 37, was selected by the San Francisco Unicorns.
The fast bowler, who is married to an American, was part of the England team that won the 50-overs World Cup in 2019.
But the former Surrey man has not played for England since the 2019 World Cup final and retired from English cricket to play Stateside in 2021.
The sailor will be captained by former Australian skipper Aaron Finch in San Francisco.
Finch was one of six overseas signings announced during Major League Cricket’s (MLC) ‘Domestic Player Draft’ on Sunday, in which each of the six teams chose nine American players.
“So excited to be part of @MLCricket @SFOUnicorns,” tweeted Finch, who led Australia in white-ball cricket before announcing his retirement from internationals last month.
The 36-year-old will be joined by his former Unicorns teammate Marcus Stoinis and Victoria fast bowler Brody Couch, whose mother is American, making him eligible for the draft.
Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who previously captained South Africa in all three formats, will play for the Seattle Orcas, along with Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
With Finch, Stoinis and Marsh all on board, three members of Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup winning squad have already signed up for the new competition.
Meanwhile, Washington Freedom, the team based in the country’s capital, has called up De Kock’s South African teammate Anrich Nortje and Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
In the draft, US internationals Monank Patel and Steven Taylor were picked up by MI New York, while former Canadian captain Nitish Kumar went to the Los Angeles Knight Riders.
Quinton de Kock, who previously captained South Africa, will play for the Seattle Orcas
More international players are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, but England’s summer tournament schedule is creating conflict for England internationals, meaning they are likely to be unavailable.
Australia’s multi-format players were also banned from signing up for the tournament as it clashes with England’s Ashes series.
MLC will be the largest T20 cricket tournament in the US, with six teams playing 19 matches over 18 days.
Four of the teams, the Seattle Orcas, MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Raiders and Texas Super Kings, have significant funding from the Indian Premier League – India’s T20 men’s league.
Two other franchises, the Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns, have received funding from US investors and two Australian teams, Cricket NSW and Cricket Victoria respectively.
