Alan Dawson’s heroics aren’t enough as SA go to England in the Over-50 Cricket World Cup final

Alan Dawson. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)

England beat South Africa by 67 runs in the final of the Over-50 Cricket World Cup in Cape Town.

Former WP stalwarts Alan Dawson scored 82, but it wasn’t enough in a rain-shortened encounter.

This was England’s first Over-50 World Cup triumph. A stunning batting effort from Alan Dawson was not enough, as South Africa lost the final of the Over-50 Cricket World Cup to England at Newlands in Cape Town on Monday. According to the Club Cricket SA websiteDawson hit 82 off 77 balls, including four fours and three sixes, but the hosts went down by 67 runs in a rain-shortened game. England, who also beat South Africa earlier in the tournament, made 267/8 in 40 overs, before limiting South Africa to 202/8 in 40 overs. Giles Ecclestone was England’s star with the bat, scoring 120 off 103 balls. Dawson took two wickets for South Africa, while Martyn Gidley and Richard Cooper took three wickets each for England. Dawson was SA’s leading wicket-taker at the tournament with 13 in seven matches, while Brandon Nash was the hosts’ top scorer with 298 in six innings. READ | Proteas seamer Magala signed by IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings – for a base price of R1.1 million South African cricket fans will remember Dawson, now 53, as a talented swing bowler who was a fixture for Western Province in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also played two Tests and 19 ODIs for the Proteas. South Africa defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals, while England won against the USA. The Kiwis went on to beat the USA in the third-place playoffs. This was England’s first Over-50 World Cup title. Australia were the defending champions and won the 2018 edition. The 2020 event was cut short due to Covid-19.

