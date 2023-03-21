Mumbai Indians buy New York team franchise in Major League Cricket

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, has announced that it has acquired a fifth cricket franchise – MI New York for the New York team of Major League Cricket (MLC).

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. Major League Cricket’s inaugural season begins in the summer of 2023. The inaugural season will take place in three weeks at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas.

The tournament is a professional Twenty20 cricket run by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and endorsed by USA Cricket. The league is likely to start in July and will have six teams named after US cities. The tournament will be one whole.

Director of Reliance Industries, Nita. M. Ambani said: I am delighted to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI family. With our participation in the first T20 franchise cricket league in the US, I hope we can establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket. This is another new beginning for us and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead.

This team becomes the fifth franchise after Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, MI Cape Town in the SA20 league, MI Emirates in the ILT20 league and Mumbai Indians in the Womens Premier League.

But some of these recently launched cricket leagues have received a lukewarm response from Indian viewers. According to a recent story written by Mint, Indian viewers are highly inclined to watch Indian Premier League and Legends League Cricket only. According to viewership data sourced from subscribers to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the opening match of the latest Legends League Cricket (LLC), a T20 cricket tournament featuring recently retired cricketers, recorded a TV Rating or TVR of 0.51 – the percentage of the audience throughout the match. It considered the current size of the TV universe of 800 million in 210 million addressable TV homes.

In comparison, the opening matches of Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League and SAT20 each recorded a TVR of 0.05. The Caribbean Premier League was at 0.01 while the Lanka Premier League was able to get 0.04 TVR for the opening game.