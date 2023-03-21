Carlos Alcaraz takes world number 1 to the Miami Open

Look, the truth is that I am a player, but I am also a fan of tennis, Alcaraz said in an interview on Sunday. And in the end, it’s always good to have the best players in each tournament and be able to compete with the best. Nobody wants people to miss tournaments, especially me. I wish Djokovic was there at every event and I could play against him and share the dressing room with him and learn from him up close.

It is the tennis duel many would like to see most, and it did not happen in January at the Australian Open, which Djokovic won for the 10th time. Alcaraz missed it due to a leg injury he suffered after jumping for a shot in practice shortly before he was about to leave Spain for Australia. He had already missed the end of the 2022 season due to a torn abdominal muscle.

That was tough: missing Australia, a Grand Slam I really wanted to play and thought I would have my chances of winning, Alcaraz said. But it made me learn from the things I didn’t do right. You can be on the track for two or three hours a day, but it’s also about how you take care of yourself off the track: rest, eat well, take the right supplements.

While the leading men haven’t all gathered in the same place this season, the leading women reunited in the desert to produce a replay of the high-speed Australian Open final between six-foot-tall powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Russia and Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan via Moscow.

While Sabalenka won in a three-set classic in Melbourne, Rybakina triumphed 7-6 (11), 6-4 on Sunday, saving two set points in a nervous opening set in which even the standalone Rybakina struggled to get a hold poker game. sight.