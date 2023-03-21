Tennis takes down center – Concordia University Texas Athletics





Next game: Hendrik’s College 3/23/2023 | 6 p.m Mar. 23 (Thu) / 6pm Hendrik’s College AUSTIN, Texas – The Concordia Texas men’s and women’s tennis team took on Center College on Saturday in a non-conference bout, outscoring the Colonels 5-4 for the men and 7-2 for the women. Both teams are currently on an eight-game winning streak following their triumphs at Austin Tennis Academy on Saturday. The Tornados men started the day dominating the doubles matches by winning all three games and carried that over to the singles, beating Colonels 5-4. Joshua Bode, And Adrian Munguia won the first game of the day, beating the CC duo 8-1.Stephen Arredondo And Joey Bregman followed, teaming up for an 8–6 rule two win in doubles. Securing victory for the last doubles match for CTX, Otherwise Padilla And Daniel Beckles took the lead victoriously with an 8-7 victory. Foreplay won his second singles match of the day, defeating CC’s Ghamgosar 6-1, 6-4.Arredondo secured rule five victory for the Tornados, dropping the first set and then coming out on top for the next two, knocking down Whitt for an aggregate score of 4–6, 7–6, 6–2 and the win for Concordia achieved. The Tornados women’s tennis team took the lead early in the game and dominated all three doubles matches. On line one in the first double match, Isabella Wick And Kaitlyn Stevens defeated the duo 8-4.Kayla Pena And Isabella Cepeda teamed up on line two and walked away with an 8-4 score. Claire Austin And Trinity Klamecki continued to play dominantly for CTX, extending the overall lead to 3-0 and winning 7-2 on line three in doubles. in singles, Pena won her second game of the day on the first line defeating CC’s Rueff by a score of 6-1, 6-3. vet on line two defeated Hill in three sets by a score of 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.Cepeda rallied against her opponent Mitchell in three sets to come out on top with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 10-5. Stevens went undefeated all day and wrapped up the win for the Tornadoes with a 7-6, 6-1 score. The Tornados will look to continue their hot win streak on Thursday the 23rd, traveling to Leander, Texas for a non-conference game against Hendrix College at 6 p.m. Follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visitathletics.concordia.edu to stay up-to-date on all things CTX men’s and women’s tennis programs.

