Sports
Rafa Nadal falls to brutal 18-year-old first as tennis fans hail ‘end of an era’
Rafael Nadal has dropped to number 13 in the world, ending its absurd streak of staying in the Top 10 rankings since its introduction in 2005. Nadal has not played tennis since the Australian Open lost in the second round of his title defense.
The Spaniard was seeded number 1 but injured his hip flexor at Melbourne Park. The 36-year-old announced he would recover for 6-8 weeks after leaving Australia to compete at Indian Wells.
LOVE IT: Medvedev’s second place let the tennis world down
WHAT DO YOU SAY: Thanasi Kokkinaki’s tweet about Elena Rybakina is causing a frenzy
Unfortunately, Nadal was unable to participate in the Dubai Tennis Championship or Indian Wells as he focused on his preferred surface. Nadal was unable to defend his Australian Open title and 600 points before reaching the final in Indian Wells last year. And after being unable to participate in these events, Nadal ended up with an incredible steak.
On Monday, Nadal officially dropped out of the Top 10 ranking for the first time in 18 years. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not been outside the top 10 since winning the 2005 Barcelona Open aged 18.
In 2020, Nadal set the men’s record when he overtook tennis great Jimmy Connor’s previous record of 789 weeks in the Top 10. Nadal has been in the Top 10 for 912 consecutive weeks. He sits only Martina Navratilova who spent a whopping 1,000 weeks at the top of the women’s game.
Nadal’s consistency remains remarkable given his wrist and foot injuries sustained over the years from playing at such a demanding pace. No player in the 2005 Top 20 still plays professional tennis today.
Although he dropped out of the Top 10, Nadal seems ready for a comeback in Monte Carlo in April. And the Spaniard recently admitted that his streak had to end at some point. Regardless of the reality, tennis fans were saddened after one of tennis’ most incredible streaks came to an end.
Carlos Alcaraz regains World No. 1 after Indian Wells
While one Spaniard ended his incredible ranking streak, another regained the top spot. Carlos Alcaraz was utterly dominant in the Indian Wells final, with the 19-year-old standing no chance early technology drama ruined his momentum as he won 6-3 6-2 against Daniil Medvedev in 70 minutes.
Alcaraz has now reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking, which he claimed was his goal before the start of the tournament. Djokovic did not participate in Indian Wells because he is not allowed to enter the United States, meaning he will have to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open – both ATP 1000 events.
He also missed both events last year, with America still requiring foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination to gain entry into the country. After Alcaraz’s victory and incredible feat of regaining the world No. 1 spot, Nadal congratulated his younger compatriot.
Alcaraz also became the first man since Nadal to win Indian Wells without dropping a set. While in more encouraging news, the Monte Carlo tournament director said Nadal is expected to play in the inaugural Masters 1000 clay-court event.
Rafa was the first [player] to be registered,” said tournament director David Massey. “He really wants to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and is giving himself every chance to participate in the tournament he loves so much.”
Meanwhile, Djokovic is also on the entry list, as he has only played one tournament since his Australian Open victory. Djokovic’s 2023 undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Daniil Medvedev at the Dubai Tennis Championship.
Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/rafa-nadal-falls-to-brutal-18-year-first-as-tennis-fans-hail-end-of-an-era-212651305.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ayrton Senna Netflix mini-series: Actor who will play three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna in new Netflix series revealed
- Cozy fashion pays off
- Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why
- A 15% stock market crash in 2023 will bring ’14 months of pain’ – EB Tucker
- Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending
- Saul Nash joins Equinox for fashion and fitness collaboration
- The end of Boris Johnson – POLITICO
- Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs
- Inside the Fashion Trust US Awards Inaugural Ceremony in Los Angeles
- With movies like Inside, an actor does the heavy lifting
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue
- Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at Adam Sandler’s fashion sense