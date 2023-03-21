Rafa Nadal falls to brutal 18-year-old first as tennis fans hail ‘end of an era’

Rafa Nadal (pictured) has dropped out of the Top 10 ranking for the first time since his debut in 2005, ending a record streak. (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal has dropped to number 13 in the world, ending its absurd streak of staying in the Top 10 rankings since its introduction in 2005. Nadal has not played tennis since the Australian Open lost in the second round of his title defense.

The Spaniard was seeded number 1 but injured his hip flexor at Melbourne Park. The 36-year-old announced he would recover for 6-8 weeks after leaving Australia to compete at Indian Wells.

Unfortunately, Nadal was unable to participate in the Dubai Tennis Championship or Indian Wells as he focused on his preferred surface. Nadal was unable to defend his Australian Open title and 600 points before reaching the final in Indian Wells last year. And after being unable to participate in these events, Nadal ended up with an incredible steak.

On Monday, Nadal officially dropped out of the Top 10 ranking for the first time in 18 years. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not been outside the top 10 since winning the 2005 Barcelona Open aged 18.

In 2020, Nadal set the men’s record when he overtook tennis great Jimmy Connor’s previous record of 789 weeks in the Top 10. Nadal has been in the Top 10 for 912 consecutive weeks. He sits only Martina Navratilova who spent a whopping 1,000 weeks at the top of the women’s game.

Nadal’s consistency remains remarkable given his wrist and foot injuries sustained over the years from playing at such a demanding pace. No player in the 2005 Top 20 still plays professional tennis today.

Although he dropped out of the Top 10, Nadal seems ready for a comeback in Monte Carlo in April. And the Spaniard recently admitted that his streak had to end at some point. Regardless of the reality, tennis fans were saddened after one of tennis’ most incredible streaks came to an end.

Carlos Alcaraz regains World No. 1 after Indian Wells

While one Spaniard ended his incredible ranking streak, another regained the top spot. Carlos Alcaraz was utterly dominant in the Indian Wells final, with the 19-year-old standing no chance early technology drama ruined his momentum as he won 6-3 6-2 against Daniil Medvedev in 70 minutes.

Alcaraz has now reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking, which he claimed was his goal before the start of the tournament. Djokovic did not participate in Indian Wells because he is not allowed to enter the United States, meaning he will have to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open – both ATP 1000 events.

He also missed both events last year, with America still requiring foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination to gain entry into the country. After Alcaraz’s victory and incredible feat of regaining the world No. 1 spot, Nadal congratulated his younger compatriot.

Alcaraz also became the first man since Nadal to win Indian Wells without dropping a set. While in more encouraging news, the Monte Carlo tournament director said Nadal is expected to play in the inaugural Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Rafa was the first [player] to be registered,” said tournament director David Massey. “He really wants to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and is giving himself every chance to participate in the tournament he loves so much.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic is also on the entry list, as he has only played one tournament since his Australian Open victory. Djokovic’s 2023 undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Daniil Medvedev at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

