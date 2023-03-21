St. Al tennis smokes district rival ACCS – The Vicksburg Post





St. Al tennis smokes district rival ACCS Published Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM 1 from 7 The St. Aloysius tennis team delivered a fast work day against district rival Adams County Christian School on Monday. The Flashes dropped just one set and won four games without losing a game as they beat ACCS 9-0 at Halls Ferry Park. St. Al won for the fourth time in five team matches this season. We’re still figuring out our lineup, but for the most part we were where we want to be, said St. Al coach Rick Shields. Several St. Al players went undefeated against district opponents. Listed was the No. 1 boys’ doubles team of senior Noah Taylor and sophomore Ryan Davidson, who defeated Wanderlei Griffin and Caleb Daugherty 6-1, 6-2. I feel like we played pretty well against them. We played as best we could. They weren’t half bad. They had a lot of energy, Taylor said. I think the whole team is doing a fantastic job. I hope it stays this way. The No. 2 boys doubles team of Walker Lambiotte and James Powell defeated Aiden and Murphy Roch 6-0, 6-0. In girls’ doubles, St. Ranked No. 1 team of Ali Blackburn and Carrie Woods defeated Camren Strittman and Reagan Rabb 6-0, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Sarah Beth Johnston and Olivia Larsen won 6-1, 6 -0 against Emma Massey and Alli Lyndsey. In the girls’ singles, Julia Tuminello and Hendrix Eldridge both won 6-0, 6-0 against Addison Massey and Phoebe Hale respectively. Walker Moore also defeated Alex Pollard 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 boys’ singles. At the No. 1 ranking, Caleb Stewart defeated John Tyler Luneau 6-0, 6-1. The only close match was in the mixed doubles, where St. Als Laiken Leist and Carter Smithhart went to a tiebreaker to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. St. Al will head out on Thursday for another district game against Madison-St. Joe, in Madison at 3:30 p.m That will be a test for us, Shields said. We beat them last year but it was close and it will be close again. About Ernest Bowker Ernest Bowker is the sports editor of The Vicksburg Post. He has served on the sports staff of The Vicksburg Post since 1998, making him one of the longest-serving reporters in the paper’s 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

