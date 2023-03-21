Alcaraz Miami Tennis Draw Preview 2023 | ATP tour





Carlos Alcaraz’s path to become the eighth player to win the Sunshine Double was set on Monday. But the Spaniard will have to overcome a series of tough tests if he wants to defend his Miami Open presented by Itau title and maintain the top spot in the Pepperstone ATP rankings. The Spaniard lifted the trophy in South Florida last year and arrives this week after a run for the title in Indian Wells, moving him back to No. 1 in the world. The 19-year-old has to win his fourth ATP Masters 1000. crown in Miami to stay on top, where he starts against Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis or a qualifier. Alcaraz could face former world No. 1 and two-time Miami champion Andy Murray in the third round and in-form American Tommy Paul in the fourth round. The top seed is seeded to face ninth seed Taylor Fritz or seventh seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and could renew their rivalry against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Italian Sinner, who was able to meet Andrey Rublev in the fourth round and third seed Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, lost to Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semifinals last week in their fifth ATP Head2Head encounter. View Drawing Third seed Casper Ruud reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Miami last year and hopes the hard court event can provide another springboard for him to build from. With a 4-5 record on the season, the Norwegian opens against Ilya Ivashka or a qualifier and is seeded to face Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. The German Zverev starts against Arthur Rinderknech or Taro Daniel. In the bottom half of the draw, Daniil Medvedev will try to win another series when he opens against Bernabe Zapata Miralles or Roberto Carballes Baena. The 27-year-old won 19 games in a row before Alcaraz defeated him in the Indian Wells final. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

Sign up for newsletters The fourth seed could face Matteo Berrettini in a blockbuster fourth round match and Hubert Hurkacz or Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals. Hurkacz won the biggest trophy of his career in Miami in 2021 and reached the semi-finals last year. Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will try to bounce back from a first round exit at Indian Wells when he faces Richard Gasquet or a qualifier. The Greek, who enjoyed a run-up to the quarter-finals in Miami in 2021, is seeded to face seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight. Canadian Auger-Aliassime, currently number 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, could face Indian Wells semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round. Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals in Miami on his debut in 2019. #NextGenATP American Ben Shelton will play Chinese wildcard Juncheng Shang or Adrian Mannarino on his debut in Maimi, with Hurkacz a potential opponent in the third round.

