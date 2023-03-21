SportSG & ITTF hold talks for the creation of the world’s first “house of table tennis”

(L-R) Zeng Jian (Team Singapore Athlete) Toh Boon Yi (DCE, SportSG) Alan Goh, CEO (designated) SportSG, Kon Yin Tong, (Chairman, SportSG,) Edwin Tong (Minister of Culture, Community and Youth) Petra Sorling (President, ITTF) Steve Dainton (Group CEO, ITTF) Poh Li San (President, STTA) Koen Pang (Team Singapore Athlete). Photo credit: International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch discussions for the world’s first ‘Home of Table Tennis’ (HoTT). The signing ceremony took place on the last night of the Singapore Smash 2023 and is a testament to both parties’ commitment to raising the profile of table tennis regionally and strengthening the strong partnership between SportSG and the ITTF.

To expand its global footprint, the ITTF plans to establish several new hubs around the world and Singapore has been identified as a potential location for the first such hub. The main reasons for this are:

– Singapore’s commitment to table tennis with the organization of several major WTT events such as the Singapore Smash, and our TeamSG athletes representing Singapore in the international arena through major games such as SEA Games and Commonwealth Games.

– The country’s strong reputation for hosting world-class sports such as major events such as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s are regular fixtures on the calendar.

– The strong suite of world-class infrastructure, such as the Singapore Sports Hub, and strong travel connectivity.

– Singapore’s strategic location as a well-connected hub for organizations with an international footprint, as evidenced by the regional headquarters of international companies.

– Consistently ranked as one of the best places to live and work, with a diverse culture, excellent healthcare and world-class education systems, which will help attract and retain top talent.

Sports Singapore and the International Table Tennis Federation have teamed up to achieve our common goal of raising the profile of table tennis in Singapore. Through our collaboration, we organized the WTT Cup Finals in December 2021 and the Singapore Smash in March 2022 and March 2023. It is therefore fitting that on the closing day of Singapore Smash 2023, we are taking our partnership to the next level with the Singaporean HoTT project. Through this, SportSG will work with the ITTF to break new ground and create more opportunities for the benefit of our local athletes, coaches, industry partners and others in our table tennis association, said Mr. Alan Goh, CEO (designated), SportSG.

Commenting on the partnership, ITTF President Ms. Petra Srling said: This project is an important milestone for table tennis and a clear signal of our commitment to the continued growth and development of the sport around the world. As we strive to bring table tennis to new corners of the world and inspire the next generation of players and fans, Singapore serves as a shining example of what is possible. By partnering with SportSG to consider establishing a hub in Singapore, we are laying the groundwork for a more innovative, inclusive and sustainable future for our sport. We are excited to continue working closely with SportSG to bring this vision to life and create more opportunities for table tennis players and fans around the world.

Exploring a HoTT in Singapore

A HoTT in Singapore, which presents itself as an international center of excellence, would focus its efforts on raising awareness of table tennis within the Singaporean community. A HoTT in Singapore would create avenues for athletes and coaches to enhance their capabilities through ITTF’s world-class knowledge and networks. Moreover, building on Singapore’s technological capabilities and talent, the HoTT can be a testbed for innovative creations and digital solutions for table tennis and contribute to the upliftment of table tennis worldwide. The HoTT could also contribute to programs and initiatives to further increase community participation and spectator numbers in table tennis. Discussions with ITTF on establishing a HoTT in Singapore will include potential areas of cooperation, including:

1. Pathway development

Discussions on the Singapore HoTT include possible plans to establish a dedicated ITTF Academy to develop the capabilities of coaches and officials and better position them in the global ecosystem. In addition, the Academy will also be a channel for locals to train and exchange knowledge with some of the best players in the world.

Ms. Poh Li San, President of the Singapore Table Tennis Association, said: Having a table tennis center in Singapore is exciting news for the fraternity. We envision the HoTT will strengthen our table tennis and overall sports ecosystem in Singapore. New opportunities are coming for our athletes and coaches to learn from the best. The availability of high-quality training and facilities will not only strengthen existing track development plans, but will also help to inspire a new generation of table tennis athletes.

2. Industry development

With the Singapore HoTT, there is potential to raise the profile of table tennis within the sports industry through major events such as the Singapore Smash and other community activations. In addition to the diverse calendar of table tennis events, the Singapore HoTT would play a vital role in strengthening Singapore as the hub for knowledge transfer and leading leadership in sports, education, innovation and technology. This could also cultivate an ecosystem conducive to sustainable growth of table tennis and continued skill development.

3. Community Involvement and Inclusion

In addition to the development of top sport and industry, it is also crucial to grow the number of table tennis participants within the community. The Singapore HoTT will potentially create opportunities for community projects that encourage people of all abilities to come together through table tennis. Other ways to promote inclusiveness include using the ITTF Foundation and relevant entities of the ITTF Group for projects related to accessibility, diplomacy, health, solidarity, sustainability and other social and humanitarian causes.

4. Innovation & Technology

The HoTT project in Singapore is also exploring ways to use technological advancements and innovation in promoting table tennis as a sport for all, for life, including the young, the elderly and people of all abilities. In addition, with Singapore serving as a regional hub for the latest technology in the market, it could also serve as a resource center and sandbox for innovative table tennis solutions, including game formats, training formats, event implementations, fan experience, e-sports, sports science, equipment , clothes and materials.

Houses of Table Tennis Concept

The ITTF is embarking on an exciting project to establish several new HoTTs and is currently looking for potential host cities to seize the opportunity to host one of the most exciting sports. Launched in 2019, the project was on temporary hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the ITTF reactivated the project, completely revising the concept in light of the lessons of the pandemic, and decided not to look for one house, but for several hubs, each with specialized expertise.

ITTF is committed to working closely with each city to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership that promotes sustainable development. The ITTF will prioritize a targeted approach during the selection process, seeking collaboration with cities that have expressed interest in the original project and have demonstrated a strong commitment to table tennis. In addition, all interested cities are welcome to enter into a no-obligation dialogue with the ITTF to explore the possibilities.

The ITTF will carefully consider each application and select the most appropriate host city for each headquarters based on a range of factors including infrastructure, accessibility and local support for the sport of table tennis. Once selected, the ITTF will engage in a focused dialogue with each city to ensure the hubs are aligned with local needs and priorities.

Hosting one of the new hubs offers cities a unique opportunity to harness the power of sport to promote economic growth, social progress and international cooperation. By attracting countless visitors, athletes and officials from around the world, stimulating local economies and creating new business and investment opportunities, each city accesses a global network of stakeholders and builds lasting connections where their communities will benefit from in the years to come.