Former Rockwall and Guyer coach Rodney Webb is named head football coach at Rockwall-Heath

Rockwall ISD turns to a highly successful former school district coach to get the embattled Rockwall-Heath football program back on track.

Rodney Webb will return to coaching following his retirement in April 2022 and a year as the athletic director for Highland Park ISD.

Webb was announced as Rockwall-Heath’s new head football coach and athletics coordinator at a school board meeting Monday night, replacing John Harrell, who stepped down early this month.

We are ecstatic to have Rodney Webb back in Rockwall ISD. He has been one of the most successful coaches in Texas, and his familiarity with the Rockwall ISD community is an immeasurable asset, said Rockwall ISD athletic director Russ Reeves. He knows this community and has been part of it for decades. The combination of his successful coaching leadership and community involvement made him the best choice to lead Rockwall-Heath’s athletic program. His influence will be felt immediately and we look forward to Coach Webbs’ impact on and off the field at Rockwall-Heath High School.

Webb has 32 years of high school coaching experience and he holds a career record of 166-82 in 20 years as head coach. His teams qualified for the playoffs in 18 of those 20 seasons.

He was head coach at Rockwall for seven seasons and left after taking the school to the 2019 Class 6A Division I semifinals. He had a 60-29 record at Rockwall before coaching for two years at Denton Guyer where he was 25. -5 and led the school to the 6A Division II state semifinals in 2020 and to a second-place finish in the state in 2021.

After that season, Webb announced he was retiring from coaching. He said he wanted a new challenge, a chance to be part of a team, a chance to impact children, a district and a community in a different way, so he took the job as athletic director for Highland Park ISD .

But he couldn’t stay away from coaching for long. He inherits a program that reached a regional final in 2020 and the regional semifinals in 2021, finishing 7-5 in Harrell’s lone season as head coach last year.

Moving away from my coaching career made me realize how much I missed it, Webb said. My house is in Rockwall, my people are in Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath High School, they needed me.

At Highland Park I could stay a little closer [coaching] as an athletic director than in some other places, but as the year progressed, I missed it more and more.

Webb began his career as a head coach in Ruidoso, NM, coaching there for a year in 2000. He was the head coach at Royse City from 2003 to 2007, and his 2004 team was a semifinalist of the 3A Division I. He coached at Mesquite Horn from 2008 to 2012, making the playoffs every season and reaching a 5A Division II regional final in 2010.

Webb is taking on a program that made national headlines when at least 15 to 18 players, possibly more, were hospitalized after a strenuous off-season workout on Jan. 6 that involved athletes doing nearly 400 pushups. Multiple players and parents said no water or water breaks were available during practice, and Harrell was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Kids are very resilient, Webb said. Everyone involved at the moment wants to move forward. They are ready to move on. I think we can get the train back on track faster than people think.

Multiple student-athletes were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a stress-induced muscle disorder that can damage cells and cause kidney damage and, in severe cases, failure. The parent of a Heath player who was hospitalized said some players went to the ICU and some were on dialysis, and that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Child Protective Services were investigating Harrell and Rockwall-Heath.

Harrell said Monday that CPS found no abuse or neglect on his part in its investigation. Harrell said he decided after being placed on administrative leave that he would step down, but he waited until after an investigation was carried out by an independent third party to announce the resignation because he wanted to wait for all Heath players to be released from hospital goods. .

From what I heard, they are all recovering and doing well, he said.

Harrell’s attorney, Tiger Hanner, said Harrell resigned because he felt the program needed a fresh start after this happened. He had to step aside and have a new coach come in so he could start over.

The third-party investigation found that Heath’s off-season training plan had been implemented in a manner that negatively impacted the physical health of some football athletes, in violation of Rockwall ISD board policy. Rockwall ISD announced it would be making significant changes within the athletics department, including consulting and/or hiring a full-time certified strength and conditioning specialist to work with coaches to design and review their workouts and also recruit athletic trainers during the off-season plans to be assessed.

Harrell would not discuss what happened in practice, but Hanner said, “The training program in question is a general program across the state, across the country.”

Its roots are kind of in a boot camp approach. The concept is to get players to focus on the importance of detail and build team camaraderie, Hanner said. Coach Harrell had spoken to a number of coaches in the state who used the exact same program.

We provided all that information to the investigators to show that this wasn’t something that Heath’s athletic department just came up with. It is a widely used program. Unfortunately, with the student-athletes coming off the Christmas break, rhabdomyolysis started in a number of student-athletes.

Hanner said the Texas High School Coaches Association plans to hold a rhabdomyolysis seminar this summer at her coaching school and will have experts talk to coaches to help them learn more about the condition.

When asked what his plans are for the future, Harrell said, “I’m going to go away for a few weeks and collect myself and figure out what I want to do next.” I have several opportunities.

