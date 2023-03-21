Sports
4 early takeaways from the Kirby Smarts reload championship program
ATHENS Georgia football put the pads into practice on Saturday 3 of 15 this spring, an important physical first step towards the 2023 season.
The Bulldogs’ ultimate quest is for three turf, something that has only been done once before in Minnesota college history in 1934/35/36.
Kirby Smart recognizes that this Georgia football program, likely on the verge of losing another double-digit win to the NFL Draft, has a long way to go.
RELATED: Georgia 2023 football identity on the rise, we are honored to announce this G
The Bulldogs suffered the loss of five first-round defensive picks and coordinator Dan Lanning last season, promoting Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann from the inside en route to a 15-0 season.
This year, Georgia must overcome the loss of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a pair of no-sack tackles, the most versatile tailback in recent history, an experienced mobile QB and a mismatched tight end.
The staff puzzle is an annual challenge for Smart and his staff, and while it’s far too early to suggest anything has been solved, here are some early building blocks:
More 11 staff
At this point, it looks like the Georgia offense will work most often with one running back, one tight end, and three receivers.
Of course, down and distance have a lot to do with formation and personnel, but as far as basic offense goes, a three receiver set seems to make the most sense with the Bulldogs beefing up their receiver corps.
It’s all about getting the top 11 on the field, Smart likes to say, and incoming Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett looks to present an explosive option with Ladd McConkey and Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas as primary perimeter threats.
Georgia has skillful tight talent behind All-American Brock Bowers, most notably Oscar Delp. None pose the same catch-block double threat as outgoing tight end Darnell Washington that made the double tight end set so valuable last season.
Mobility at quarterback
People can and will make what they want of Smart’s demand (insist?) on mobility in the quarterback position, but it’s a very real belief.
New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will likely add more quarterback runs this spring as UGA looks to diversify its offense with two of its most versatile players (Kenny McIntosh and Washington) moving forward.
RELATED: Sedrick Van Pran shares his advice for 2023 QB hopefuls in Georgia
The fact that Georgia loses two offensive tackles that didn’t sack last season is more reason to believe that the Bulldogs would want to move the pocket event more than they did last season.
Carson Beck showed speed and athleticism last season but it’s hard to know how durable Beck will prove to be, as Smart said there are no plans to allow live contact with his quarterbacks
Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton were both used as effective high school running quarterbacks, but like Beck, neither have been tested enough at the collegiate level to predict whether they can have the same kind of durability as Stetson Bennett over the past two seasons.
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
The Georgia center linebacker is the heart and soul of the defense, but his offseason arrest for speeding and reckless driving became very public and put him in an awkward position.
Dumas-Johnson, like any other UGA footballer, bears a degree of public accountability. That can be hard for anyone, let alone a young person, to handle.
RELATED: Why and How Jamon Dumas-Johnson Runs the Georgia Defense
Smart has yet to bring the prominent defensive captain before the media this spring, an indication that Dumas-Johnson may not yet be where the head coach wants or may not be ready to speak publicly.
RELATED: Details emerge from the arrest of Georgia team captain Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Dumas-Johnson, it’s worth noting, quickly grew into a media and fan favorite last season with his uncomplicated shooting last season. Dumas-Johnson consistently showed a competitive nature, making it easy to understand why teammates follow his lead.
Early favourites
Unlike many places where players can be openly requested, Georgia Football chooses which players are allowed to speak to the media, representing a nod of approval from the head coach.
Slim typically avoids or limits placing quarterbacks in front of the media when there is competition for the position, and there are also some players who are just not comfortable speaking publicly or have conflicts in class or in the training room .
RELATED: Do it for Dev More than just words, Georgia players have sincere standards
The current players who spoke to the media this spring:
Ladd McConkey
Kendall Milton
Zion Lodge
Cedric VanPran
Jacob Bullard
The next Georgia interviews are on Tuesday and Smart is not expected to speak to the media this week.
