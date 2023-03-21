Court postponed court decision on Park City High School tennis coach trial





The last time Lani Wilcox faced a judge was January 3. At that point, Judge Richard Mrazik asked the prosecution and defense to submit briefings summarizing their arguments. It is then up to him to decide whether the case will go to court. That decision was expected on Friday, March 24, but Wilcox’s lawyers asked for more time. Thanks to Lani Wilcox / Tennis coach Lani Wilcox after the altercation with a player on the team. Defense attorney Clayton Simms told KPCW he was asking for continuation so he could update new attorneys on the case. Both parties will be back in court on April 21. Lani Wilcox faces one count of aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony, and one count of interrupting an emergency call, a Class B misdemeanor, after an altercation with a student tennis player on August 29, 2022. According to the allegations, Wilcox and the student got into a fight over the player’s position on the tennis team. The argument escalated and the student punched Wilcox in the face. In court, District Attorney Patricia Cassell argued that after the blow, Wilcox held the player in a stranglehold and she was unable to breathe. That resulted in the third-degree charge of child abuse. Surveillance video played in court showed the blow, Wilcox grabbing the student and then the two fell backwards. Wilcox testified that she suffered a concussion when her head hit the concrete. Under a relatively new law in Utah, before a case goes to trial, defendants can ask prosecutors to prove that the alleged crime was not committed in self-defense or in defense of others. Judge Mrazik asked that the briefings show, among other things, the proportionality of Wilcox’s actions, meaning that the amount of force she used matched the threat, and also argued whether Wilcox’s actions were likely to cause death. According to the letter filed Feb. 10 by Wilcox’s attorneys, Coach Wilcox is a victim of aggravated assault and responded to that violent crime with the strength necessary to defend herself and others. The district attorney did not comment on the county case against Wilcox.

