OU football’s Brent Venables announces hiring, provides injury updates ahead of spring camp | Sport

OU coach Brent Venables announced Monday the hiring of former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell a day before the Sooners begin spring training.

Venables also added James Skalski, a Clemson linebacker from 2016-21, as a graduation assistant.

Littrell, who will serve as an off-field offensive analyst, played for the Sooners from 1997-2000 and was captain of the 2000 national championship team. The Muskogee native had a career record of 44-44 in seven seasons with the Mean Green before being fired in December.

Great opportunity for us to get better on staff with a former Oklahoma Sooner, said Venables, OU co-defensive coordinator during Littrell’s playing career. (He’s) a guy who’s been all over the country and been head football coach, and did a great job while he was in North Texas.

Littrell is now the third former head coach on OU’s coaching staff, along with fellow offensive analyst Matt Wells and defensive coordinator Ted Roof Jr.

Skalski, who was recruited by Venables, was a two-year team captain and first-team All-ACC selection in 2021.

Great, great player at Clemson, said Venables. (He) someone who is really just plugged in. Our players will really benefit from having him.

Spring Injury Updates

Venables offered updates on various injuries ahead of spring training.

Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, safety Erik McCarty, running back Emeka Megwa and Stanford will turn over offensive tackle Walter Rouse at Oklahoma spring camp, Venables confirmed Monday.

Helms is battling a knee injury, while Llewellyn is battling a foot injury. McCarty, an early enrolled freshman, tore his ACL with McAlester High in the Oklahoma Class 5A quarterfinals. Megwa recovers from surgery for meniscus and cruciate ligament injuries, while Rouse recovers from labral surgery.

Offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, who started and suffered an ACL tear in the Sooners loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, is recovering well, according to Venables.

Other than that, Venables said. We expect to have some guys that will be a little limited.

Venables said those players include Oklahoma State defensive side Trace Ford, who was injured at the end of last season.

We really feel like he’ll be up and running at full speed towards the end of sometime in the spring, Venables said.

Venables added defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, defensive back Jayden Rowe and junior linebacker Shane Whitter all for shoulder surgery and are making good progress.

Those surgeries were performed ahead of the season, and Venables noted that the trio will primarily compete by doing individual drills and playing non-contact. The sophomore year head coach said quarterback General Booty is dealing with a dislocated finger. He also mentioned defensive back Gentry Williams, who collapsed on March 9 during off-season training, has recovered well.

Just the normal bumps and bruises, Venables said.

Hicks switches positions

Venables said emerging redshirt senior Marcus Hicks will move from offensive to defensive line this spring.

Hicks began his OU career as a defensive lineman in 2019 before making the switch after the spring of 2021.

The 6-foot-6, 302-pounder was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019according to the ranking of 247Sports Composite. Hicks played in three career games, including two last season.

Venables shares thoughts on new football facility

Venables shared his thoughts on the future $175 million Oklahoma football facility, which was approved by the OU’s Board of Regents on March 7.

You want to create an environment and have something to show that’s what’s best in college football, Venables said Monday.

Venables noted that OU is the only top-10 program without their operating base tied to their indoor facility.

He added that the vision is to create an environment that supports player development on and off the field.

We want to create a home, Venables said Monday. But most importantly, we want a place that has everything we need, both in terms of training and development. We want to be the best in the country in terms of development. We want to be a development program.

What we want, Venables said, is the most efficient facility in all of college football.

The Sooners have been living in the $160 million, 130,000-square-foot Barry Switzer Center since 2018, which houses locker rooms, offices and training rooms.

The move to a larger facility marks OU’s desire to compete with top programs in the SEC, as well as build a sustainable championship.

You want to create an environment where they can have fun and connect, Venables said. Not only do we want them to come where they want to see it, but they also want to stay and be a part of it.

