On Signs Tennis Star Iga Witek And Rising Pro Ben Shelton – Footwear News





The On athlete roster now includes a few tennis stars. The Switzerland-based brand announced today that it has signed Polish tennis star Iga Świątek, 21, who is currently ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association. Świątek is a three-time singles champion, having won the French Open in 2020 and 2022 and the US Open in 2022.

Iga Swiatek. CREDIT: Thanks to On “I am very excited to be the first tennis player to work with On. I am very excited about how the ‘Lightning’ innovation team works and adapts the technologies to the individual needs of the athletes,” Świątek said in a statement. “It was very inspiring for me to work with the team to develop my ideas and needs and to work on my current and future equipment. It is On’s values ​​that connect me to the company. I look forward to working with the brand to grow and be a role model for other players who want to be the best.” Related In addition, On has added newcomer Ben Shelton, 20, to its roster. An Atlanta native who turned pro in 2022, Shelton currently ranks No. 39. Although his career is still young, Shelton has already impressed tennis fans, most notably by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open. “As someone just starting their professional career and a challenger on the tour, I am thrilled to be working with a company that has years of experience in performance technology and is expanding into the tennis world. I am thrilled to be the first male tennis player to be sponsored by On,” Shelton said in a statement.

Ben Shelton. CREDIT: Thanks to On On has made his way in tennis since tennis icon Roger Federer joined the company in November 2019 as an investor, advisor and partner. Along the way, On revealed several shoes featuring Federer, including The Roger Center Court 0 Series in July 2020 and The Roger Pro in March 2021. (About the recently released The Roger Pro for clay courts, which retails for $200.) “The expansion of our professional tennis roster builds on our continued innovation in running and a growing roster of world-class track and field and distance runners, many of whom have won world titles and Olympic medals,” said Marc Maurer, co-CEO of op. “Iga sets a superior standard for the introduction of a new team of outstanding tennis professionals who will benefit from On’s years of product development. We look forward to the journey with our impressive team, whose careers will undoubtedly shape what happens on the world tennis stage for years to come.” On also confirmed today that both Świątek and Shelton will be wearing their newly developed professional clothing collection during the match, as well as modified versions of their The Roger Pro performance tennis shoe. “Iga and Ben represent the next generation of world-class talent. Both players demonstrate On’s competitive spirit and epitomize the sport’s current and future champions,” Federer said in a statement. In addition to signing Świątek and Shelton, On announced that it has also signed Brazilian João Fonseca, a 16-year-old rising star from Brazil. Fonseca is currently ranked number 9 in the ITF Junior Rankings.

