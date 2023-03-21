Women’s tennis protects against predatory coaches





HOWARD FENDRICH Associate Press

Lindsay Brandon is a lawyer whose former clients include athletes challenging doping suspensions. In her new position as the WTA’s first director of security, Brandon is leading a larger effort to protect athletes from predatory coaches and others on the professional women’s tennis tour. “Safety is about emotional abuse. So is physical abuse. And it’s not just coach-athlete,” Brandon said in a phone interview from the BNP Paribas Open, which concluded Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif., and was the first tournament she visited as part of the job she started 3 1/2 months ago. “There are other people who are part of this process,” Brandon told The Associated Press. “There may be issues between athletes and athletes. There may be issues regarding training staff separate from coaches. Those are just a few examples.” Her priorities include managing the WTA security team’s investigations into complaints she has not disclosed how many are currently active and “monitoring for potential concerns,” along with improving education and creating a code of conduct for protection that she hopes will be published in 2024. People also read… The purpose of that code, which Brandon says is separate from any general code of conduct that already exists, is to create a rulebook that outlines standards of behavior and establishes procedures to follow if a matter arises. It will apply to anyone certified “in the WTA environment,” Brandon said, including players, coaches, physical therapists, other members of entourages, tournament staff and tour personnel. “Security is multi-faceted and strongest when the entire population is trained, invested and held to the same standards. … We have a diverse group of players, staff and support teams, so challenges and concerns will vary. As the government body, our focus is making sure players feel they can come forward and share their concerns, which plays a vital role in being able to address the issues that may arise,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement. email to The Associated Press. It may be difficult to estimate the success of such an initiative so quickly, but Simon found at least one positive measure. “We’re seeing more athletes come forward,” he said, “which is a great first result.” Adding what Simon called “the expertise of a dedicated security position” is the biggest public move the Florida-based WTA has made in this area since the issue of protecting players gained more attention last year: a French player once stood like this high as No. 39 accused her former coach of rape; another player sued the US Tennis Association for failing to protect her from a coach who allegedly sexually assaulted her at one of the training centers when she was 19; 2002 International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Pam Shriver, who won 21 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles, said she had “an inappropriate and damaging relationship with my much older coach” that began when she was 17 and he was 50. “Maybe we should talk to players more and tell them what’s going on with everything so they know to be careful,” said two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia. “Maybe it’s never enough and we should do more.” Simon expressed a similar sentiment during an interview during the tour’s season championships in November. “We have… background checks on our coaches. We have an athlete assistance program. We have mental health experts who are here to help if there is an emotional issue. We have all kinds of education programs. come in,” he said. “One of the things we teach everyone about is: we have to help ourselves. If you see it, you have to report it. We have to work with our players to teach them to set the right boundaries around themselves.” and what is right and what is wrong.” Brandon, who said she played tennis in high school and one tournament in college, came to the WTA after working for about seven years for Howard Jacobs, a well-known sports lawyer who recently helped tennis pro Varvara Lepchenko get a doping suspension which was reduced from four years to 21 months. “Lindsay’s knowledge in this area (applicable rules, inappropriate behavior, etc.) is probably more profound than anyone the WTA could have hired for this role,” Jacobs wrote in an email to the AP. Brandon planned to travel to the Miami Open, where play begins Tuesday, and “as many tournaments as I reasonably can this year,” including smaller events where younger players compete. “The sooner you can support and reach out to these athletes, the better,” Brandon said. “I tell people I don’t just want to be a resource, I want to be a supportive resource and a preventative resource.” Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

