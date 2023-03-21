Sports
Observations from day 7 of spring football practice at Auburn
Auburn returned to the practice field Monday afternoon to begin Week 3 of spring football. It was the seventh overall practice for the Tigers under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, as well as the team’s first day back on the field after a light situational scrimmage on Friday.
After Freeze met with local media for his weekly press conference, reporters were given a viewing window that lasted nearly 50 minutes at the start of practice. We had to watch four practice periods during that window. Here’s a rundown of everything we saw during Monday’s session:
— Freeze noted Monday that due to injury, Auburn will be without two forwards for the rest of the spring, while a handful of other players are dealing with minor injuries (minor hamstring problems and ankle injuries). The two Auburn players will be missing: wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr., who injured his right collarbone and is expected to be out until June, and offensive lineman Tate Johnson, who dislocated his elbow. Both players were in attendance Monday, with Malcolm Johnson Jr. with a sling on his right shoulder and to the side. Tate Johnson was in uniform and took part in a stretch at the start of the viewing window, but was otherwise sidelined.
— Jeremiah Wright still wears a yellow contactless jersey but participated in training. Auburn is asking that players in non-contact jerseys not be identified, but the team made available photos of Wright in the yellow jersey this spring, so it’s fair game.
— Period 3 of the training included tempo for the offensive units, which lasted three rounds. Here’s what the lineup looked like for each round:
— First unit: Robby Ashford at quarterback, with Jarquez Hunter in backfield. The offensive line included Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade at left tackle, freshman Connor Lew at left guard, ECU transfer Avery Jones at center, Jeremiah Wright at right guard, and WKU transfer Gunner Britton at right tackle. FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather was tight, while Auburn rotated a few guys at wide receiver: Nick Mardner on the outside, while Koy Moore, TarVarish Dawson Jr. and JaVarrius Johnson all got reps as well. The most notable development here is Lew, a true freshman early enroller, who works with the top unit.
— Second unit: TJ Finley at QB, with Damari Alston at RB. The offensive line had Garner Langlo on the left, Colby Smith on the left guard, Jalil Irvin on the center, EJ Harris on the right, and Izavion Miller on the right. Landen King went wide at wide receiver, while Auburn went to a two-tight end set with this group: Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal.
— Third unit: Holden Geriner at QB, with Sean Jackson at RB. Offensive Line: Walk-on Evan Richards at left tackle, freshman Bradyn Joiner at left guard, Cort Bradley at center, Kam Stutts at right guard, and freshman Clay Wedin at right tackle. Brandon Frazier was on the tight end, with three walk-ons at wide receiver: Colby Stafford, Jake Kruse and Jackson Billings.
— During the pace, it was clear why Freeze said Monday that wide receiver is one of the positions that needs to progress the most this spring and isn’t where it needs to be, as Auburn had to rely on some walk-ons with second and third groups. Omari Kelly and Jay Fair did some early replays with TJ Finley at quarterback in a drill early in the viewing period, but did not participate in the pace.
— During a light special team period earlier in the viewing window, Auburns punt coverage was beaten on a no-contact return by walk-on wide receiver, Stafford.
— Some names run on the star/nickel position during individual position drills: Donovan Kaufman, Keionte Scott, Caleb Wooden and Zion Puckett.
— Working in safety during this period: Jaylin Simpson, Marquise Gilbert, Craig McDonald, Austin Ausberry.
— Nehemiah Pritchett and freshman Kayin Lee were the two top corners who teamed up with Wesley McGriff during individual drills. McGriff has had high praise so far this spring for Lee, a former four-star recruit who flipped out of Ohio State.
— Two of the linebacker rotations teamed Wesley Steiner and Austin Keys, followed by Cam Riley and Robert Woodyard Jr.
Freeze spoke on Monday about Auburns needing to recruit more depth in the jack/edge spot on defense because that unit isn’t yet as deep or as effective as it needs to be. That’s to be expected after losing both Derick Hall and Eku Leota. Jack now employs Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister, real freshman Keldric Faulk, Dylan Brooks, freshman Brenton Williams and walk-on Hayden Brice. Freeze had some praise for Faulk, whose size (six feet and 275 pounds) is noticeable on the field, adding that he expects the four-star freshman to play early.
— I reached the defensive line at the very end of the viewing window as I made my way around the two practice fields. Jeremy Garrett worked with a three-man front that included Jeffrey Mba, Purdue transfer Lawrence Johnson and Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite. Of course, that wasn’t the only group that was at the front during an individual period, but it was the only one I saw at the very end. Freeze spoke highly of Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers earlier Monday, who he said is a handful at nose tackling and the type of guy who needs double teams on opposing offenses.
Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.
